Nottingham Forest are preparing to launch a bold summer transfer offensive, with club chiefs drawing up a five-year blueprint that could see them emerge as consistent contenders for European football – and potentially even the Premier League crown down the line, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be backed with serious financial muscle in the market, with owner Evangelos Marinakis intent on assembling a squad capable of taking Forest to the next level and ahead of what has been described to us as an ‘aggressive’ summer transfer window assault.

A marquee name right at the top of Forest’s wishlist is Manchester City midfield starlet James McAtee. The 22-year-old has impressed on loan at Sheffield United and is now a man in high demand.

Forest have already opened talks with the player’s representatives and are keen to strike a deal, though they face competition from Championship winners Leeds United. City are thought to want in the region of £30million – a fee Forest are willing to meet, with insiders confident they can win the race.

But McAtee isn’t the only high-profile talent on their radar.

Forest are also very keen on Ipswich Town’s on-loan sensation Liam Delap, with sources indicating the club are ready to offer lucrative personal terms to tempt the 22-year-old striker to the City Ground.

However, Manchester United and Chelsea are also circling – and Delap is said to favour a move to Old Trafford, especially if Ruben Amorim’s men clinch Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League final against Spurs. That could prove a decisive factor, potentially scuppering Forest’s pursuit.

READ MORE: Inter and AC Milan join hunt for Man Utd striker target as SEVEN clubs plot bids

Forest consider big moves for Crystal Palace, Liverpool stars

TEAMtalk has also been told that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is a concrete target for Forest as they look to add more Premier League experience to their backline. The 24-year-old England international is entering the final 12 months of his contract and, while Newcastle are also sniffing around, Forest have quietly registered their interest. Palace may be forced to cash in this summer, and Forest are positioning themselves to pounce.

Meanwhile, sources say Forest have been keeping close tabs on Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott. The 22-year-old playmaker isn’t officially on the market, but as TEAMtalk revealed on April 1, Liverpool are open to listening to offers if the right bid lands. Forest view Elliott as a perfect fit for Nuno’s high-energy style and admire his versatility and work rate.

TEAMtalk can confirm Forest have also opened discussions over a potential swoop for Galatasaray wide man Baris Alper Yilmaz. The 24-year-old Turkey international is also attracting strong interest from West Ham, but Forest have joined the race and are weighing up a formal bid. Galatasaray will demand around £30million including bonuses, with the winger under contract until 2027. A source close to the deal has told TEAMtalk that Yilmaz is a “very wanted player” this summer, with several Premier League sides circling.

With multiple irons in the fire, it’s clear Forest are not messing around. Their recruitment drive – spearheaded by Marinakis, incoming group-wide transfer guru Edu and chief football officer Ross Wilson – signals a clear ambition to build a squad that can mix it with the elite. But with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) looming large, and competition intensifying across the board, Forest will have to be both bold and clever in what promises to be a blockbuster summer window.

DON’T MISS: Exclusive: Stoke City given fresh hope of signing Nott’m Forest star in major coup

Latest Nott’m Forest news

🔴 Man Utd enter race for Premier League ‘star boy’ to complete spectacular triple deal

🔴 Newcastle told ‘unbelievable finisher’ available for discounted price if ONE condition met

🔴 Exclusive: Nott’m Forest enter race for Liverpool star as price tag revealed

Nott’m Forest QUIZ: Two clubs before