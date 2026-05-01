European semi-finalists Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are all pushing to secure Rangers prospect Bailey Rice, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 19-year-old midfielder is set to leave Rangers this summer upon the expiry of his contract, bringing an end to a spell that promised much but ultimately failed to fully materialise at senior level.

Rice has long been regarded as one of Scotland’s brightest young talents, having been snapped up by Rangers from Motherwell in 2022.

His arrival at Ibrox was seen as a major coup at youth level, and expectations quickly followed.

While he has gone on to make over a dozen first-team appearances, sources indicate that Rice has grown frustrated at the lack of consistent opportunities, with the midfielder never quite receiving the extended run in the side many felt his development warranted.

Now, a departure is inevitable, and significantly, it is set to take him beyond Scotland.

TEAMtalk understands that multiple English clubs have already entered talks with Rice’s representatives, with Forest, Villa and Palace all presenting pathways designed to accelerate his progression at senior level.

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Rangers double exit beckons

We understand clubs abroad are also keen on Rangers maestro Rice.

We can confirm that Schalke, Stuttgart and Ajax have all held discussions over a potential deal, offering alternative routes into European football.

Rice now faces a pivotal decision in his young career – whether to test himself in the intensity of the Premier League environment or pursue development opportunities on the continent.

Rangers are preparing for other high-profile exits in the coming transfer window, too.

Club captain James Tavernier is also out of contract at the season’s end, and sources indicate that a move to England is possible for the ex-Newcastle man.

As we exclusively revealed earlier this week, Tottenham are considering a surprise move for the 34-year-old on a free transfer, as Roberto de Zerbi looks to add experience to his squad.

Already-relegated Wolves are also monitoring Tavernier, and it remains to be seen whether he would be open to moving to the Championship.

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