Benfica racing to beat Nott’m Forest to €30m midfielder after bids submitted – sources

Nottingham Forest have submitted a bid worth nearly €30m for Palmeiras midfielder, Richard Rios, though face a fight to seal a deal despite forcing two Premier League rivals to back away.

Benfica are ready to accelerate talks for Richard Rios: the Portuguese club wants to close the deal quickly, especially after the departure of Orkun Kokcu, and sees Rios as the ideal replacement.

Palmeiras, however, are not in a hurry. The Brazilian team is asking for €30m and is hoping to drag out the negotiations to create a bidding war and raise the final price even beyond the initially requested amount.

Benfica sent an offer with a very competitive package, close to the €30m figure, including bonuses: they want to secure the 25-year-old as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, AS Roma made an offer of €25m including bonuses, but Palmeiras rejected it. Roma are not planning to raise their bid and appear to be stepping back from the race.

Nottingham Forest have submitted an offer close to €30m days ago, but Palmeiras have yet to respond, as they want higher offers.

Wolves and Everton have asked for information but are not willing to enter a bidding war at this stage.

Right now, Benfica lead the race, but with Palmeiras delaying the final decision, everything is still open and Forest’s hopes remain alive.