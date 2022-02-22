Brennan Johnson could snub his Premier League admirers like Leeds United and Newcastle in favour of agreeing to a new contract with Nottingham Forest, it is claimed.

Forest have one of the rising stars of the Championship on their hands in the shape of Brennan Johnson. After a loan in League One for 2020-21, the current season has been his breakout in the second tier.

Johnson has returned to the City Ground to make 31 league appearances. Within them, he has scored nine goals and added five assists.

He has been a key part of a promotion push by Forest. They are three points away from the play-offs after 31 Championship matches.

The FA Cup has also given him a chance to shine; Forest have claimed two Premier League scalps so far and Johnson started both games, scoring against Leicester City.

There have been plenty of reports since indicating that, whether Forest go up or not, Johnson will be a Premier League player next season.

The 20-year-old was most recently linked with Crystal Palace. They have successfully raided the second tier for top talent before and could repeat the strategy with Johnson.

Newcastle want Eze for club record fee Crystal Palace forward Eze is wanted by Newcastle United this summer after failed January move

News of their interest followed links with Tottenham. Leeds have also been mentioned as suitors in the past.

According to the Daily Mirror, though, it is now conceivable that Brennan Johnson will sign a new contract with Nottingham Forest.

His current deal is due to run out at the end of next season. Therefore, they plan to extend his commitment to the club to ward off potential suitors.

Forest were already rebuffing Premier League interest in Johnson in January. The Mirror remind that Brentford saw an offer of around £18m turned down.

The report also lists Newcastle, Leeds, Everton and Burnley as admirers. They all would be disappointed if Johnson agrees to fresh terms with Forest.

Top 10 Premier League stars for most goal involvements – Man Utd star ninth, Salah fourth, Watford man top

Brennan Johnson father provides contract update

Johnson’s father David has also said: “I spoke to the owner last week and had a very good chat with him. He came across really well.

“He told me how he sees the club and its future. We said great, we’ll carry on talks. There’s 15 games to go so let’s sit down and try to get something sorted by the end of the season. We’re in no rush.

“We knew Brennan was always going to stay through the January window.”

Now, Forest are working to ensure he stays beyond the summer transfer window as well.

But if his current form continues, the list of admirers from above will only keep growing.

Johnson is also a full international for Wales, despite being born in Nottingham. He has earned seven caps for the national team so far.

READ MORE: Klopp told he should have snapped up Brennan Johnson instead of Luis Diaz for Liverpool