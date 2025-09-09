Stan Collymore has described the treatment handed out to sacked Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo as ‘disgraceful’, as he suggested Ange Postecoglou has been lined up to replace him at the City Ground since he had lunch with the club’s confrontational owner last summer.

The colourful reign of Forest’s Greek owner, Evangelos Marinakis, continued as he gave a green light to the exit of Espirito Santo after he led the club back into European competition this season, with Postecoglou arriving at Forest’s training ground shortly after the club confirmed their manager had been axed.

Collymore, who scored 22 goals for Nottingham Forest in the 1994/95 season before sealing a move to Liverpool, told TEAMtalk that Espirito Santo deserved better treatment than he got from Marinakis after he led the club to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Yet he suggested the impulsive nature of the Forest owner will ensure unexpected changes continue at the club so long as Marinakis is calling the shots.

He also pointed an accusing finger at Edu, Forest’s global head of football, for overseeing a transfer policy that undermined Espirito Santo’s ambitions.

“The way Nuno has been treated is disgraceful,” Collymore told TEAMtalk with NewBettingOffers.co.uk.

“When you have a manager that does so well in such a short period of time, you look after them, you cherish them, and you give them the tools they need to succeed.

“Since Edu came in as the global head of Marinakis’ recruitment, there have been players foistered on Forest that Nuno didn’t want. I think that has been pretty obvious. Players like Douglas Luiz, in particular.

“I think the Forest fans have accepted Mr Marinakis and said he is great because he has ambition, but when somebody’s ego destroys something that’s working, it’s a problem. The next person who comes in has to do even better.

“So long as Marinakis is the owner at Forest, managers are going to be looking over their shoulders. He wants success; he wants trophies. Now he has made a calculation that Ange wins trophies, and he has been given the job on that basis.”

Collymore suggests Big Ange had been lined up for weeks

Greek-born Postecoglou was presented with a trophy by Forest’s Greek owner Marinakis in July, as he toasted his success of winning the Europa League at Tottenham.

Postecoglou was sacked shortly after winning the Europa League final against Manchester United, as he paid the price for overseeing a disastrous Premier League season that saw Tottenham lose 22 matches and finish just one place above the relegation zone.

Despite that calamitous record, there have been persistent rumours that Postecoglou was in line to take over at Forest and Collymore believes the deal has been in place for some time.

Yet he warns that the contrast in playing style between the more direct approach of Espirito Santo and the possession-based game plan of Postecoglou may not suit the Forest squad that thrived last season.

“As soon as I saw Marinakis giving Ange Postecoglou a trophy for being the first Greek-born manager to win a European trophy during the summer, you could see what was coming,” added Collymore.

“They were sitting at the same table that day, so you pretty much know where the conversation came from. If Forest fans think this is a long-term plan to bring in Ange, it’s not. Marinakis has met Postecoglou, he likes him, so it’s off you pop Nuno!

“The issue now is that if Ange is true to the way he wants to play, Forest will go from being a counter-attacking team that sits in a low block to a team based around possession football, using a high line and pressing at every opportunity.

“So if I’m Forest striker Chris Wood, who has been used to holding the ball up, doing what I do best and now I’m asked to chase down goalkeepers and press, that’s not his game. It remains to be seen whether it’s Callum Hudson-Odoi or Morgan Gibbs-White’s game as well.

“Changing direction in September after such a successful season under Nuno is asking a hell of a lot of the manager and these players. I just think it’s shabby how a very good manager and a very good man has been treated.

“Nuno will now get a phone call from West Ham, Wolves, Leeds or Sunderland at some point this season because he leaves Forest with his reputation enhanced.”

Postecoglou is set to take charge of his first Forest match on Saturday, with the former Tottenham manager taking his new side to Arsenal in what will be a stern first test.

