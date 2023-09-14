Cooper bins off Nottingham Forest flop who’s now joining Turkish side; quartet also cleared to leave

Nottingham Forest are set to send Jonjo Shelvey out on loan to Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig as part of a post-window clearout, reports have revealed.

Shelvey only signed for Forest back in January from Newcastle United, but has fallen out with head coach Steve Cooper, leading to his exclusion from their Premier League squad. Therefore, for the second time in 2023, the midfielder needs to change clubs.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, Shelvey is due to join Caykur Rizespor, since the Turkish transfer window is still open until Friday. The move will be a loan deal, after which he will still be under contract at the City Ground until 2025.

The report confirms what TEAMtalk recently revealed in terms of Leeds United also being suitors for Shelvey while the English window was still open. Other potential takers included promoted pair Burnley and Sheffield United, until he opted for a new challenge abroad instead.

Shelvey has, until now, spent his whole career in the English game, representing clubs like Charlton Athletic, Liverpool, Blackpool, Swansea City and Newcastle. But after being made to train separately from the Forest first team, he is now in need of a new challenge.

Rizespor are newcomers to the Turkish Super Lig this season after winning promotion earlier this year. They have made a decent start to life in the top flight and will now be welcoming a relatively high-pedigree player in the shape of Shelvey to help them further.

The 31-year-old’s departure from Forest will be part of a wider clearout at the club after a busy deadline day that saw them sign seven new players. Indeed, they are making the most of markets that remain open to offload some of their surplus players.

Forest overseeing four more departures

Giulian Biancone is joining Olympiacos in Greece, while Emmanuel Dennis – another signing from last summer – is due to follow Shelvey to Turkey. There, he could sign for either Adana Demirspor or Istanbul Basaksehir.

According to the report, Forest will also wave goodbye to Ethan Horvath and Harry Arter if any offers arrive for the goalkeeper or midfielder.

Forest finalised their 25-man squad list for the Premier League season on Wednesday. None of Shelvey, Dennis, Biancone, Horvath and Arter were included.

Their first game back after the international break will be against Burnley on Monday.