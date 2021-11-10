Nottingham Forest in limbo over star’s future ahead of January

Nottingham Forest are uncertain on whether Middlesbrough loanee Djed Spence will be recalled by his parent club in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old is currently at Forest on a season-long loan deal from their Championship rivals. Former Boro boss Neil Warnock believed Spence wasn’t required at the Riverside and the Reds quickly snapped him up. Since his arrival, the right-back has produced some fantastic displays for Steve Cooper’s side.

He’s featured for the the full 90 minutes in his last nine league games. Being a constant threat on the right flank, he offers Forest an abundance of pace and directness.

However, his future at the City Ground is now uncertain due to Boro appointing Chris Wilder as their new manager.

When questioned about Spence, Wilder kept his cards close to his chest.

Speaking to Teesside Live, he said: “On loanees, whether we bring them back or keep them out, we’ll make decisions on them looking ahead to January.

“And technically we want good footballers that can play who can dominate the ball and dominate possession and create chances that hopefully wins us games.”

When at the Blades, Wilder played an expansive 3-5-2 formation with both wing-backs bombing forward. With his attacking abilities, Spence could easily slot into the right wing-back role for Boro.

“The group should want competition,” added Wilder. “I think any footballer worth their salt wants competition and talented players want to see other talented players brought into the group.

“That’s the only way we are going to get better.

“I have a few ideas about the qualities and the characteristics that a Middlesbrough player needs and also what this squad needs.”

Reds fans will be hoping they’ll see Spence in a Forest shirt until the end of the season. Only four points off the top-six, he’ll be a huge help in their push for the play-offs.

‘Privileage’ to manage Forest states Cooper

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has declared how he’s in awe of the support at the City Ground.

He witnessed first hand how good the Forest faithful can be on Saturday. His side were worthy winners in their 3-0 victory against Preston.

The Reds have lost just one of their last five league games at home which is building an incredible atmosphere.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “It’s a privilege and an honour to be there, first and foremost, because it’s a real event.

“Everybody comes together, and we get the attendances that we do.

Just over 27,000 fans watched their side extend their unbeaten run to three games on Saturday.

“When we get the team playing really well, we know we’re going to get a large fanbase of supporters behind us in the stadium, which can be really powerful and help us even more.

“We have to really apply ourselves in trying to do that. We can really use it to our advantage.”

