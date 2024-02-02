Double Nott’m Forest exit ramps up, as ‘formal bid’ arrives for senior star after brutal rejection

Serge Aurier is not the only Nottingham Forest player who could leave the City Ground in the coming days, as club captain Joe Worrall has surprisingly received an offer to leave England entirely.

Aurier has had intriguing season, having been a regular starter under Steve Cooper and even captained Nottingham Forest in five consecutive Premier League matches between September 23 and October 29. Aurier showed his versatility under Cooper by playing as a right-back, centre-half and further forward as a right midfielder.

However, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has not played for Forest since early December after injuring his calf. Cooper’s managerial replacement, Nuno Espirito Santo, feels he is surplus to requirements and has therefore told the 31-year-old he is free to join another club.

On Thursday, Aurier agreed personal terms ahead of a proposed move to Turkish giants Galatasaray. However, overnight it emerged that the deal had come to a standstill, as Forest and Galatasaray were some way apart in their negotiations.

Luckily for Aurier, it was revealed earlier on Friday that the two clubs have now struck an agreement.

As the Ivorian’s contract with Forest is due to expire in the summer, it seems he has already played his last match for the East Midlands side. Aurier may come up against Worrall in the Turkish Super Lig, too.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray’s competitors Trabzonspor have sent Forest a ‘formal bid’ for the centre-back. Trabzonspor are ‘pushing’ to land Worrall, who has never played outside of the UK before.

The reason Aurier and Worrall can move after the transfer window has shut for most European clubs is that the Turkish window remains open for another week, closing on February 9.

Joe Worrall Nott’m Forest spell could be over

While Worrall holds strong love for Forest after being born in Nottingham and coming through the club’s academy, it is clear that he needs to find a new side so he can play regularly. This term, the Englishman has been limited to just nine appearances in all competitions.

Worrall briefly thought he would be moving to Forest’s Premier League rivals Sheffield United, as the Blades agreed a deal for him. However, Sheff Utd boss Chris Wilder then brutally changed his mind, opting to bring Mason Holgate in from Everton instead.

Late on Thursday, Sheff Utd announced Holgate’s arrival on a loan deal for the remainder of the season, and this has forced Worrall to consider options such as Trabzonspor.

