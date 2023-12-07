Brutal Cooper decision sees Nott’m Forest put experienced duo Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna up for sale

Nottingham Forest are ready to offload defensive duo Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Forest manager Steve Cooper is open to offers for Worrall and McKenna as he looks to trim his bloated squad and make room for potential new signings this winter. Club captain Worrall has found himself out of favour in recent weeks despite only signing a new three-year contract in September.

The 26-year-old has been left out of Cooper’s last five matchday squads, with Forest losing four of those games and slipping down the Premier League table.

It’s quite a turnaround for Worrall having started Forest’s first five Premier League games this season as captain.

Worrall’s centre-back partner McKenna has also seen his first-team opportunities disappear since the start of the campaign.

Scotland international McKenna has not been involved in Forest’s last 10 Premier League matches, with his last outing coming in the 1-1 draw with Burnley in September.

The 27-year-old is entering the final six months of his contract at the City Ground and January could offer Forest the last chance to cash-in on the former Aberdeen man.

Middlesbrough could sign Nott’m Forest man

A number of clubs are believed to be keeping tabs on the situation of Worrall and McKenna as they look to bolster their defensive options in January. Indeed, on Sunday it was reported that Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick is hoping to land either Worrall or Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell following the ankle injury suffered by Darragh Lenihan.

Forest will not stand in the way of Worrall or McKenna if they receive suitable offers for the players.

A transfer would represent a big career change for Worrall in particular. He is a product of the Forest academy and has only ever played for the East Midlands outfit, barring loan spells at Dagenham and Redbridge and Rangers.

The Nottingham-born star, who previously represented England at U21 level, holds great love for Forest but needs a move in order to start playing regularly again.

Interestingly, Cooper could end up following Worrall and McKenna out of the club. He is under pressure following the shocking 5-0 defeat to Fulham, and Gabby Agbonlahor has told the Welshman that he ‘should know his time is up’.