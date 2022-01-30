Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are battling to win the race for Blackpool star Josh Bowler, TEAMtalk understands.

The forward, 22, plays primarily on the right wing for Neil Critchley’s Blackpool. His contract expires in the summer, though Blackpool are understood to hold the option to trigger a further 12 months.

Nevertheless, Bowler is a man in demand right now, and Blackpool are ready to play ball.

We understand they are set to allow Bowler to leave the club on Monday as long as their asking price – believed to be around £1.5million – is met.

Nottingham Forest had been leading the chase for Bowler, and have had two bids turned down this month.

Not to be deterred, Forest are again set to return. However, they are not alone in the race this time round.

Promotion-chasing pair Bournemouth and Fulham are both in the mix, and both have held talks over a late-January switch.

Arsenal panic buy would be peak Gunners A panic buy is the most Arsenal thing Arsenal could do in this situation.

Now, Bowler, who joined Blackpool from Everton in the summer, is set to make the decision on his future and who his next club would be.

Blackpool have already brought in Charlton’s Charlie Kirk, who appears to be Bowler’s replacement.

Seven players who returned to their former clubs – Ronaldo, Drogba, Rooney…

Fulham make Liverpool wait six months

Meanwhile, Liverpool have made an enquiry into signing Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho – however have been told by the club he is not for sale.

Carvalho has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs throughout the January transfer window. The 19-year-old has had a stunning season so far with the Cottagers, managing 11 goal contributions from 18 league matches. And Liverpool have made their admiration known by approaching Fulham this week.

Despite their advances, The Sun report that Fulham are still keen to keep hold of the teen sensation until the summer.

Carvalho’s current contract with Fulham expires at the end of the season. The Cottagers have also failed to tie him down to a new deal despite numerous improved attempts.

This means the England youth star is likely to be available as a free agent once the current campaign ends.

Despite this, Fulham still believe Carvalho is a vital part of their promotion charge. He has netted four in his last three matches for the club.

READ MORE: Paper Talk: West Ham double Leeds transfer plan with £50m bid for second star made; Man Utd star to replace rival signing