Exclusive: Nott’m Forest agree new deal with captain Joe Worrall as Cooper also closes on Brazilian defender

Joe Worrall and Steve Cooper of Nottingham Forest celebrate following the final whistle of a Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is set to sign a new deal at the club, TEAMtalk understands.

Worrall is in the final year of his contract at the City Ground and the centre-back has agreed a new three-year deal to keep him at the club until June 2026.

The 26-year-old, who has come through the ranks at Forest, last signed a new deal at the club in 2020.

Worrall made 34 appearances across all competitions last season and played a key role as Forest secured Premier League survival in their first season back in the top flight.

The Nottingham-born defender has made over 215 appearances for Forest and has established himself as a key man in Steve Cooper’s plans despite an influx of new arrivals in the last 12 months.

Tying down Worrall to a new deal will come as a welcome boost to Forest as they want to become an established side in the Premier League long-term. It will also end speculation over the player’s future, especially with the Reds looking to sign Corinthians defender Murillo.

Worrall, however, is now due to serve a suspension, having become the first Nottingham Forest player to see red since their return to the Premier League. The centre-half was given his marching order for chopping down Marcus Rashford in the penalty area as the Tricky Trees let slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2.

Due to serve a three-match suspension, Worrall will now sit out matches against Chelsea, Burnley and Manchester City.

