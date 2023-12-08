Steve Cooper sack: Pedro Martins emerges as potential new Nott’m Forest boss after Fulham thrashing

Steve Cooper still has significant backing within the Nottingham Forest hierarchy, but TEAMtalk can reveal club chiefs are doing groundwork on potential replacements and have identified former Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins as a possible candidate.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is known to be frustrated with the team’s recent results and performances, as they have lost their last four matches and only won once since early September. Marinakis was left particularly angry after the 5-0 capitulation against Fulham on Wednesday, as Cooper’s men let their opponents run riot at Craven Cottage.

Despite Forest’s dreadful performance, the away supporters were heard chanting Cooper’s name as they believe the players to be at fault, not the manager.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Marinakis is looking at options away from the Welshman, though he is also willing to give him more time as he does understand the vocal fan support backing him.

TEAMtalk can reveal one of the names who could well come under consideration is Portuguese Martins, who is currently managing Al Gharafa in Qatar.

Marinakis is a big fan of Martins, as shown by the fact he spent four years in the Olympiacos job – a feat nobody has got close to matching.

Cooper, meanwhile, could remain in the Premier League as he is known to be a target for Crystal Palace. Their manager, Roy Hodgson, is also under pressure as the Eagles have not won since November 4.

Cooper, Worrall and McKenna could all leave Nott’m Forest

Cooper is not the only one who might leave the City Ground in the near future. On Thursday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that experienced defenders Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna have been put up for sale ahead of the January window opening.

It then emerged that the pair have even been banished from first-team training.

Sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Middlesbrough are leading the charge for Worrall and McKenna, as they have been quick to enquire about a potential double swoop.