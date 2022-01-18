Nottingham Forest eye Huddersfield star as striker could be set for switch

By Kieran Lawler

Nottingham Forest are looking to secure a deal for Josh Koroma in January, per a report.

Koroma joined Huddersfield in 2019 from Leyton Orient. After a loan spell with Rotherham, found himself as part of the Terriers’ first team. However, it seems a January exit to Nottingham Forest could be on the horizon, according to Football Insights. The 23-year-old has struggled for regular game time under Carlos Corberan.

Koroma has also endured a tough run of form this campaign. The versatile attacker has three goals and two assists in 25 league games this season. He hasn’t scored since September in the Championship.

Although, the former Rotherham man thanked his current boss for sticking with him during a difficult patch of form.

Speaking to YorkshireLive, Koroma said: “I’ll be the first one to say I wasn’t playing well but Carlos was fantastic with me – never treated me any different to when I was scoring every game for him.

“That was reassuring, that he still has that trust in me, and hopefully I can start repaying him.”

Alongside Koroma, Nottingham Forest have also been linked to Millwall’s Jed Wallace and Blackpool’s Josh Bowler this January.

So far, Forest manager Steve Cooper hasn’t commented on any of the speculation surrounding transfers.

Lyle Taylor wanted by the Lions

Millwall are reportedly set to swoop in for Forest forward Lyle Taylor, per Football League World.

The former Charlton man hasn’t been able to recapture his League One form since swapping the Valley for the City Ground in August 2020.

The Montserrat international netted 35 goals in 67 games for the Addicks, but he has only managed seven in 60 for Forest. This form has dropped Taylor behind Lewis Grabban and new signing Keinan Davis in the pecking order.

Millwall are desperate for a striker themselves. They’ll be looking for Taylor to be Tom Bradshaw’s replacement after the latter is suffering with a knee injury.

