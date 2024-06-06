Nottingham Forest are reportedly close to signing Che Adams on a free transfer, beating several Premier League rivals to his signature.

The Scottish international played a role in helping Southampton win promotion back into the Premier League via the play-offs, but the Saints failed to tie him down to fresh terms.

Adams scored 17 goals in 46 appearances in 2023/24 and his impressive form and the fact he has top flight experience caught the attention of several teams.

Sources informed TEAMtalk last month that Wolves, Everton and Leeds United had shown an interest in signing the 27-year-old forward.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest are now the big favourites to secure Adams’ signature on a free transfer, with his deal at Southampton set to expire at the end of this month.

“Nottingham Forest currently ahead of Wolves for Che Adams after proposal made to the striker as free agent.” Romano wrote posted on X.

“Forest, confident to get it done soon and are waiting to seal the agreement.”

Nottingham Forest at risk of second PSR breach

Forest endured a difficult 2023/24 and only avoided relegation by six points after being deducted four points for a breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (previously known as Financial Fair Play).

Reports suggest that they are at risk of another breach of PSR and they’ll likely have to make at least one sale before submitting their accounts on June 30th.

Several of their players have been linked with exits, with Morgan Gibbs-White being targeted by Tottenham, for example.

The Tricky Trees’ situation means that free transfers and loans are favourable for them hence why they’re interested in a deal for Adams.

The Southampton star could provide competition for Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi at the City Ground in the coming season.

Adams has made 124 Premier League appearances in his career so far, scoring 25 goals and making 13 assists in the process.

Reports suggest that he is keen to agree a move to his next club before the start of the European Championships in just over a week.

