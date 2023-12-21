Fabrizio Romano reveals first January transfer Nottingham Forest have agreed, with personal terms sorted

Nottingham Forest will sell one of their unwanted players to a Brazilian club in the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

It is all change at the City Ground after Nuno Espirito Santo replaced Steve Cooper as head coach. Next, there could be some changes to the playing squad he has inherited.

One player who is destined not to be part of the new era for Nottingham Forest is Gustavo Scarpa. According to Romano, the club have agreed a deal to sell the attacking midfielder at the next opportunity.

Although he is currently on loan with Olympiacos, Forest are ready to sell Scarpa elsewhere. Precisely, his next club will be Atletico Mineiro, back in his native Brazil.

Forest have accepted a bid worth more than €5m from Atletico Mineiro, Romano has confirmed.

UOL Esporte journalist Bruno Andrade has clarified that the transfer will cost €5.5m, which is about £4.77m in English money.

Next, the two clubs just have to exchange documents for the transfer to go through. Indeed, personal terms have already been arranged between Scarpa and his next club.

He will therefore be leaving Forest after just 10 appearances for the club after his January 2023 arrival from Palmeiras. Never did he score or assist a goal for the Premier League side.

Scarpa set for four-year Atletico-MG deal

While at Olympiacos this season, the 29-year-old has played 11 times, but is similarly yet to record a goal contribution.

Thus, Andrade has confirmed the Greek club (who have the same owner as Forest) have no objections to his loan there being interrupted.

Now, after previous spells with Fluminense and Palmeiras, a return to Brazil is on the cards for Scarpa.

News of his upcoming move to Atletico Mineiro was already shared by Versus Esporte reporter Guilherme Alves, who has confirmed that Scarpa will sign a four-year contract in Belo Horizonte.

Alves has predicted the move will be officially announced soon. Forest will bank a useful profit from it, since they signed Scarpa on a free transfer 12 months ago.

