Omari Hutchinson looks likely to follow James McAtee through the door to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a Manchester City star, and could soon add another English gem to complete a £67.5million double transfer.

Forest have already signed four players this summer. They’ve landed Dan Ndoye, Igor Jesus, Jair Cunha and Angus Gunn, as well as giving Morgan Gibbs-White a new contract.

Tying down Gibbs-White after an approach from Tottenham was perhaps the biggest piece of business at Forest so far, but there’s some more big deals coming.

The Athletic insider David Ornstein has confirmed, along with Fabrizio Romano, that Forest have struck a ‘total agreement’ with Man City for the signing of James McAtee.

An initial fee of £22million is expected to rise to £30million. The club-to-club agreement comes after McAtee had already agreed to join Forest from City.

It’s stated City have a buyback clause and a sell-on clause in the deal.

That is not the only transfer Forest look like they are soon to complete on.

Hutchinson deal coming

Ornstein has also revealed that Forest are ‘in the process’ of agreeing a £37.5million deal with Ipswich for Omari Hutchinson.

The insider states that personal terms with the attacking midfielder – who was directly involved in five Premier League goals last term – will not be an issue, but he and Ipswich both have other options.

As such, while the transfer is not done, the agreement is ready, pending final decisions.

A third Forest transfer could also be on the way, as Romano has stated Arnaud Kalimuendo is ‘on the verge’ of joining.

Forest round-up: USMNT star offer could rise

TEAMtalk is aware that Forest made their first offer for USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah, at £25.9million.

But with AC Milan holding out for £30.2million, Forest would be willing to raise their offer.

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Forest made an enquiry about Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas earlier in the window.

A subsequent report has stated the Midlanders are ‘highly interested’, suggesting they are in fact still in the mix.

