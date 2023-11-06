Nottingham Forest defensive target confirms exit from Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense

Nottingham Forest target Nino has now confirmed that he’s in advanced talks to leave Fluminense, giving Steve Cooper hope of a potential move.

The defender has given an interview to Globo Esporte following his side’s Copa Libertadores title success at the weekend, speaking about his future in the process.

Numerous reports have suggested that Forest are keen on landing the centre-back, who has explained that he’s likely to leave the Rio de Janeiro club.

“I also found out about the interest on the day before [the final]. My agent already knew that my focus was on recovery, on being able to play this game 100%,” said Nino, specifically about Forest.

“I did it, thank God. I met with them this morning, they gave me all the possible situations, nothing is certain yet, what is certain is what I’ve always said, that I have a great affection for Fluminense, I’m very happy here, and if one day I leave, I want to leave in a way that’s good for me and for Fluminense.”

Globo Esporte adds that Forest told Fluminense they are ready to pay Nino’s release clause, which stands at €7million.

The problem for Fluminense is that they only have the right to 60% of that amount, with his former club Cricíuma getting 40%.

Such a low exit clause appears to suggest that the Brazilian outfit were not expecting an offer from a European side so soon.

The report adds, however, that Fluminense are managing to keep 20% of any future sale. To that end, if Nino does move to the City Ground, the Brazilian side will hope he is a major success and ends up getting a bigger move after.

It’s also stated that Nino is keen on playing in Europe and may well get his chance sooner rather than later.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Rangers scramble to tie key player down to new deal as Roma, Nottingham Forest circle