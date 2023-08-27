Nottingham Forest are reportedly plotting a surprise late-window move for Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa after missing out on a return for Dean Henderson.

Forest boss Steve Cooper remains in the market for a second goalkeeper signing after landing Matt Turner from Arsenal earlier this month.

Long-term target Henderson is close to joining Crystal Palace and from Manchester United, meaning Forest will turn to alternative options on their shortlist in the final days of the window.

And, according to Football Insider, one of those is Sa, who has been the established No.1 at Molineux and still has three years remaining on his contract.

The 30-year-old Portuguese shot-stopper was outstanding in the club’s 1-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday.

Everton registered 15 shots at Goodison, with seven of those on target, but Sa was unbeatable on the day as the visitors pinched all three points.

Sa signed a five-year deal at Molineux after joining Wolves in a bargain £6.5million move from Olympiacos in 2021.

He replaced Rui Patricio as the club’s number one and has now kept 24 clean sheets in 79 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Sa back in as Wolves No.1

Sa kept 11 clean sheets last season despite being dropped to the bench by Julen Lopetegui late last season.

New Wolves boss Gary O’Neil recalled Sa as his first-choice keeper this season, and he impressed in that victory at Everton.

As for Forest, he has started all three games for Forest since completing his move from Arsenal, but is yet to keep a clean sheet.

And given the calibre of keeper that Forest have been chasing, in terms of Henderson and Sa, it appears that they view Turner as a useful back-up option rather than a first-team regular.

Forest are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Burnley in the Carabao Cup second round.

