Nottingham Forest facing battle with Bundesliga giants to sign classy Brazilian centre-back

Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to face rivals from Germany in their chase to sign a highly-rated Brazilian defender in the January transfer window.

Reports first emerged of Forest’s interest in Fluminense star Nino last month after it was claimed that he would be leaving the Rio de Janeiro-based club after they had won the Copa Libertadores.

Indeed, the 26-year-old revealed interest from Steve Cooper’s men in an interview with Globo Esporte recently.

He said: “I found out about the interest on the day before [the final]. My agent already knew that my focus was on recovery, on being able to play this game 100%.

“I did it, thank God. I met with them this morning, they gave me all the possible situations, nothing is certain yet, what is certain is what I’ve always said, that I have a great affection for Fluminense, I’m very happy here, and if one day I leave, I want to leave in a way that’s good for me and for Fluminense.”

Globo Esporte added that Forest told Fluminense they are ready to pay Nino’s release clause, which stands at €7million.

However, the issue for Fluminense is that they only have the right to 60% of that amount, with his former club Criciuma getting 40%.

But now it appears there is another problem on the horizon, if Forest continue to try and get a deal done, in the shape of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

German outlet Sport1 reports that Frankfurt are also interested in signing the centre-back in the winter window.

However, at this stage, they are only analysing the possibility of striking a deal so far.

Forest confirmed as leaders in Nino chase

Sport1 even brings up Forest’s ‘agreement’ to sign Nino and questions whether or not Frankfurt will be able to stop that deal going through.

Rumours over the move have gone quiet in recent times, although that is largely down the fact that Fluminense are preparing to play in the Club World Cup.

That tournament remains of huge importance to Brazilian sides in particular. To that end, the club are trying to deflect any negative news away from them in the run up to the competition.

That is likely to mean there will be no further updates on Nino before the end of the month, with the tournament running from Tuesday December 12 to 22.

However, judging by Sport1‘s comments, Forest remain in charge in the chase for the Brazilian centre-back.

READ MORE: Steve Cooper sack: Pedro Martins emerges as potential new Nott’m Forest boss