Nottingham Forest legend picks out major reason for Morgan Gibbs-White struggles this season

Nottingham Forest legend Garry Birtles has suggested that Morgan Gibbs-White could be missing his partnership with Brennan Johnson amid his slow start to the current campaign.

The Forest attacking midfielder was outstanding in his debut campaign at the City Ground, having joined from Wolves in a club record £25million deal that could rise to £42m with add-ons.

Indeed, Gibbs-White played a major role in keeping Steve Cooper’s men in the Premier League as they preserved their top-flight status.

The 23-year-old scored five goals and added eight assists but has struggled to repeat that form for Forest this time around.

Gibbs-White has just a single assist and no goals so far and European Cup-winning hero Birtles believes the departure of Johnson to Tottenham over the summer may have had an impact.

“Morgan Gibbs-White is expected to be our playmaker,” Birtles told Notts TV. “He takes every free kick he takes every corner, and on Sunday [against West Ham], it just wasn’t good enough.

“The goalkeeper came out, collected them one at the end where he got fouled, it went beyond everybody. It’s got to improve in that respect and he can do we know that we’ve seen him do it before.

“But when you’re up against somebody like Ward Prowse you’re gonna get that comparison. Your delivery against his, he’s one of the best in the business and he can come again. I think it can happen.

“He may be being played out of position a little bit and I think he’s missing Brennan Johnson a little bit because the two of them, I think, did combine particularly well at times.

“Football is a brutal game and you just got to put that behind you. He’s got one assist so far and no goals this season that’s what people look at.”

