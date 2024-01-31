Nottingham Forest seal loan deal for Bundesliga midfielder but fail to secure option to buy

Gio Reyna has completed his move to Nottingham Forest (pic from NFFC)

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of United States midfielder Giovanni Reyna from Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who has won 24 caps for his country, emerged as a teenage sensation at Dortmund and made his Bundesliga debut at the tender age of 17.

However, he has only started one game for the German giants this season and has been loaned out for more game time as a result.

On announcing the loan, which TEAMtalk revealed was poised to take place earlier on Wednesday, Dortmund said Reyna had signed a new contract running until June 2026.

That means there is no option to buy for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men for a player who Dortmund clearly still rate highly.

Reyna is the son of former United States, Rangers and Manchester City midfielder Claudio and was born in Sunderland, where his father played between 2001 and 2003.

He was part of the US World Cup squad in Qatar in 2022 but did not play after a dispute between his family and coach Gregg Berhalter.

Gio is a Red ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/K0P4WnRGqc — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) January 31, 2024

Reyna will wear the number 20 shirt at Nottingham Forest.

All being well, he could make his debut in Sunday’s trip to the south coast to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League.

