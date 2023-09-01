Nottingham Forest sign midfield general as 2022 signing is sacrificed in imbalanced swap deal

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the arrival of Nicolas Dominguez from Bologna and the departure of Remo Freuler in the opposite direction.

Dominguez has signed a five-year contract at the City Ground, while Freuler’s spell there has concluded after just one year following his 2022 transfer from Atalanta in Serie A.

Speaking to his new club’s official website, Dominguez said: “It feels amazing to join a club with so much history in England and the Premier League.

“I watched the game Forest played against Sheffield United, I saw the fans in the stadium and it attracted me.

“I’m over the moon and keen to embrace this challenge.”

Dominguez is Forest’s second new arrival of deadline day after they earlier brought in Nuno Tavares on loan from Arsenal.

During his time at Bologna, Dominguez ended up as captain, so will bring some seniority to the Forest midfield. The transfer fee is believed to be in the region of €10m (£8.57m).

The 25-year-old has been capped 11 times by the Argentina national team and now has his first taste of Premier League football ahead of him.

Freuler, meanwhile, has taken his place at Bologna not for an immediate transfer fee, but on loan with an option to buy, which reportedly could become an obligation. He made 33 appearances during his short stay in English football.

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