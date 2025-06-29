Nottingham Forest are in the hunt for a new striker, sources have confirmed

Georges Mikautadze is attracting strong interest for the summer transfer window, with Nottingham Forest among the latest clubs to make a move for the Georgian striker.

Mikautadze joined Lyon last summer from Metz after a 13-goal season in Ligue 1 and being the joint-winner of the Euro 2024 Golden Boot with Georgia. There are still three years remaining on his contract with his hometown club, but the DNCG’s decision to administratively relegate Lyon to Ligue 2 because of their financial situation has led to uncertain futures for several of their players.

After scoring 11 goals for Lyon in Ligue 1 last season, Mikautadze is among their most desirable assets. TEAMtalk can confirm interest is building up in the 24-year-old from within the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga.

Indeed, the latest clubs to make a move for Mikautadze are AS Roma, Nottingham Forest and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite Lyon’s recent relegation – a decision the club plans to appeal in the coming days – the French club continue to value Mikautadze at no less than €25m (£21.4m/$29.3m).

The striker had a solid season and remains a key player for Lyon. However, many clubs believe he could be ready to start a new challenge this summer, especially with his current situation at the club uncertain due to the relegation.

Roma are looking to add new attacking options, while Nottingham Forest and Eintracht Frankfurt are also following him closely.

Of those three clubs, Eintracht Frankfurt will have Champions League football on offer next season, Roma will be in the Europa League and Forest will be in the Conference League.

Other clubs have also shown interest in Mikautadze, and more are expected to enter the race in the coming days and weeks. His name will likely be one of the most talked about in the transfer market.

For now, no official offers have been made, but Lyon are standing firm on their price, and the striker’s situation remains one to watch in the future.

Nottingham Forest transfer news: Striker shake-up

Meanwhile, one attacker who has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest is Anthony Elanga.

The former Manchester United forward is a target for Newcastle United, who recently made a bid of £45m. Forest rejected the offer.

And while Newcastle’s interest still exists, it may be a small relief for Forest that the Magpies have identified four alternatives to the Sweden international.

In other news, TEAMtalk has revealed Forest’s interest in Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic, whose heart is set on a Premier League move.

One of his teammates might not be coming to the City Ground, though, after reportedly rejecting a move to Forest.

Georges Mikautadze: Career so far

December 2019: Makes his first-team debut for Metz in a Ligue 1 match against Nice and signs his first professional contract a few days later.

June 2020: Joins Seraing in the Belgian second division on loan for the season along with five other Metz players.

August 2020: Scores four goals on his Seraing debut against Lommel.

March 2021: Makes his international debut for Georgia.

April 2021: Finishes as the joint-top scorer in the Belgian second division with 19 goals from 21 games.

May 2021: Scores in both legs of the promotion play-off as Seraing secure top-flight status for the 2021-22 season, which he stays with them for on another loan.

June 2021: Scores his first international goal for Georgia against Romania.

April 2022: Scores the goal that keeps Seraing up from the relegation play-offs.

March 2023: Wins the Ligue 2 Player of the Month award for his form with Metz.

June 2023: Finishes the season as the top scorer in Ligue 2 and Player of the Season as Metz win promotion to the French top flight.

August 2023: Completes a move to Ajax for €16m.

October 2023: Contributes to Georgia’s record win – 8-0 against Thailand – by scoring four goals.

January 2024: Returns to Metz on loan after failing to score for Ajax and goes on to score 11 goals from 17 games in Ligue 1 before the end of the season, despite his side suffering relegation.

June 2024: Scores Georgia’s first ever goal at a European competition, against Turkey at Euro 2024 – where he will share the Golden Boot.

July 2024: Signs for Lyon, his hometown club and one he used to play in the academy of, for €18.5m.

October 2024: Scores his first two goals for Lyon in the same game against Auxerre.

November 2024: Gets a brace against Qarabag in the Europa League for his first goals in European competition.

March 2025: Contributes to all four goals in a 4-0 Europa League win over FCSB with two goals and two assists.

May 2025: Finishes his first season at Lyon with 17 goals and 11 assists from 47 games.