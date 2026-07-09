Nottingham Forest have launched a bid to sign Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read, submitting an official offer of €17.5 million that has been rejected by the Dutch club – but sources insist a deal is there to be done after learning of the Eredivisie side’s demands.

Despite seeing their opening gambit fail, Nottingham Forest remain undeterred and are already preparing an improved offer, with sources indicating their next proposed package is expected to exceed €20 million (£17m, $23m) as they look to tempt Feyenoord into negotiations.

However, sources insist that it is still unlikely to be enough. Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that Feyenoord value the highly rated full-back in the region of €25-30 million (up to £25.5m, $34m), reflecting his growing reputation and importance to their squad.

Despite the first rejection, Forest remain optimistic about progressing the deal, having held positive discussions with Read’s representatives. Forest are confident that personal terms can be swiftly agreed should they reach an agreement and get a green light from the Eredivisie side.

Significantly, the 20-year-old defender is keen on a move to the Premier League, where he sees a significant opportunity to show his ability at a higher level.

The prospect of working under Nottingham Forest’s new manager Oliver Glasner has also been described as “particularly appealing” by sources, with Read impressed by the Austrian’s record.

Glasner’s reputation for developing young talent and implementing a successful style of play is believed to have strengthened Forest’s position in the player’s eyes.

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Nottingham Forest plotting ambitious recruitment drive

This pursuit forms part of Forest’s summer recruitment drive as they aim to strengthen their defensive options ahead of another demanding Premier League campaign.

Securing a player of Read’s calibre would represent a notable coup, adding both defensive solidity and attacking width to the right flank, especially as he has been watched by some of the world’s elite sides.

With the transfer window gathering pace, Forest are determined to push forward with their interest and hope to bridge the valuation gap in the coming days.

Forest fans will be hopeful of landing the exciting talent, as it will be a sign that the club is pushing to avoid a relegation dog fight and get back into the European places

Sources have also stated some of the club’s best players – led by Morgan Gibbs-White – have made it clear they want to see more quality brought in over the coming weeks, especially after the record-breaking sale of Elliot Anderson, as they gear up for what looks like another ultra-competitive Premier League campaign.

With regard to player exits, a big-money 2025 signing could also be on his way after failing to make an impact and with a reunion with Nuno Espírito Santo on the cards at West Ham.

In terms of replacing Anderson, it’s been reported that the Tricky Trees are ready to enter the race to sign a Liverpool star, who looks ready to greenlight his exit from Anfield this summer.