Exclusive: Huddersfield Town considering bold move for Nott’m Forest chief Ross Wilson

Huddersfield Town are considering a bold move for Nottingham Forest’s Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 41-year-old, who was formerly Rangers’ sporting director, has played a key role in building Forest’s strong squad that has seen them seal European qualification for next season.

Huddersfield have set their sights on securing promotion back to the Championship next season and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that they feel the statement addition of Wilson would be a big step in the right direction.

The Terriers are considering offering Wilson a senior role at the club, in which he would help drive the club’s recruitment strategy over this summer and beyond.

Wilson could now feel that now is the right time to take on a new challenge and TEAMtalk understands that he is tempted by the opportunity to join Huddersfield.

No formal offer has been made yet, but the expectation is that Wilson will get the opportunity to make the eye-catching switch to the Kirklees Stadium.

