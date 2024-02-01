Nott’m Forest incredibly push for fourth deadline-day signing, as former Arsenal man rockets up Nuno wish list

Nottingham Forest are plotting a late splash in the transfer market, as a top source has revealed they are pursuing former Arsenal and Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom.

Nott’m Forest have been busy on deadline day, announcing the arrivals of Giovanni Reyna and Rodrigo Ribeiro. Attacking midfielder Reyna has joined Forest on loan from Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season. There is no option for Forest to buy the 21-year-old in the summer, as he extended his Dortmund contract before moving to the City Ground.

Ribeiro, an 18-year-old Portuguese striker, has also moved to Forest on loan. Should the youngster impress, then Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will activate their option to land him permanently from Sporting CP in the summer.

The third player who could arrive at the East Midlands club before the 11pm deadline is goalkeeper Matz Sels. Forest have agreed a £5million deal with Strasbourg to sign the Belgian, who was on Newcastle United’s books between 2016 and 2018.

Sels has travelled to the UK and will undergo a medical and finalise personal terms before being announced as Forest’s latest signing.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis will not stop there though, as he could also greenlight a big move for Ajax centre-forward Akpom.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Forest are actively ‘exploring’ a late-window swoop for the 28-year-old, who made 12 appearances for Arsenal before leaving in August 2018.

Nuno has decided he wants one more attacker adding to his ranks and has landed on Akpom as his prime target.

Nott’m Forest in for Ajax striker

One of the main reasons for this will be the London-born ace’s experience of playing in England. While he did not manage to shine for Arsenal, he impressed at Boro by netting 34 goals in 82 games. This experience should help him adapt to life at Forest quicker than centre-forwards from other destinations.

Romano adds that the deal will be tricky for Forest to pull off, as Ajax will demand a significant fee to let Akpom leave either on loan or through a permanent deal. As such, Forest will need to work hard to strike an agreement in the coming hours.

Should Forest pull off a shock and snare Akpom, then he would compete with the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi and Chris Wood for a starting spot up front.

Forest sit 16th in the Premier League on 20 points, just two points above the relegation zone. Although, Forest are at risk of being handed a points deduction after being charged by the Premier League for breaching their financial rules, which could result in relegation.

