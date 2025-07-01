Nott’m Forest make enquiry for Inter star as transfer timeline revealed

Nottingham Forest are among five clubs to have expressed an interest in Inter Milan star Tajon Buchanan, with the Italian giants evaluating whether to keep him or sanction a summer exit, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Buchanan became Serie A’s first-ever Canadian player when he joined Inter from Club Brugge in a €10million deal in January 2024. The right-sided midfielder, who can also play as a full-back or winger, has only played 17 times for Inter to date as he spent the second half of last season on loan at Villarreal.

Buchanan made 13 appearances for Villarreal and chipped in with one goal and two assists. He has now returned to Inter and is waiting to see where he will end up for the new campaign.

TEAMtalk sources state that the 26-year-old is picking up plenty of interest, though Inter have yet to make a final decision on his future.

The 50-cap Canada international will return to Inter for pre-season, where new coach Cristian Chivu wants to evaluate him closely.

Chivu did not have the chance to work with Buchanan during the Club World Cup and now wants to see if the player can be useful for the upcoming season. This assessment will play a key role in deciding whether Buchanan stays or not.

Several European clubs have already shown interest. Villarreal would like him back but under more favourable financial terms.

We can reveal that Nottingham Forest have asked for information on Buchanan’s situation recently. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side want top additions to prepare them for the Europa Conference League and have identified Buchanan as a possible signing.

Forest have been joined by Brentford, Sevilla and Eintracht Frankfurt in making an approach for the player.

As things stand, no official offers have arrived for Buchanan, and all scenarios remain open.

Forest will have to wait to sign Tajon Buchanan

Inter are not in a rush and will wait to see how Buchanan performs during pre-season, which will start on July 23.

A new loan move or a permanent exit are options, but a stay in Milan cannot be ruled out either.

TEAMtalk revealed on May 14 that Inter had offered Buchanan to Marseille as part of their negotiations for Brazilian ace Luis Henrique.

Buchanan ultimately did not move though as Inter managed to strike a €25m (£21m / $29.5m) deal to sign Henrique without any need for a player exchange.

It has been a disappointing start to the summer for Inter as they were surprisingly dumped out of the Club World Cup by Brazilian side Fluminense on Monday.

The Nerazzurri had beaten River Plate in the group stage, only to lose 2-0 to Fluminense in a shock round of 16 result.

Inter have entered a new era under Chivu after previous boss Simone Inzaghi left for Saudi club Al-Hilal in the wake of their Champions League final thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain.

Inzaghi did a great job at Inter, helping them win one Scudetto, two Italian Cups and three domestic Super Cups, but he ultimately could not get the club over the line in either of their UCL final appearances in recent years.

Inzaghi also viewed his position as untenable after Napoli stole the Serie A title from Inter in the final weeks of the campaign.

