Nottingham Forest join Watford and Queens Park Rangers in race for star

Nottingham Forest have declared their interest in Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, per a report.

The 30-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Vitality since the appointment of Scott Parker. After featuring 43 times in the Championship last season, Cook has managed just three appearances so far this campaign. After playing in three successive games, he’s not been included in Bournemouth’s last two outings.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

According to Football Insider, Forest are the latest side to have joined the race for the experienced centre-back.

Cook has already attracted interest from Premier League side Watford and Championship outfit, Queens Park Rangers.

The Cherries could look to cash in on the stalwart as he’s out of contract in the summer. Parker was quick to address the situation after leaving Cook out of his side’s 1-0 victory against QPR on Monday evening.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I’m very respectful of Steve’s situation.

‘I spoke to Steve and there may be a possibility that he may be leaving in this window.

“I just felt it would probably be best for Steve for him not to be involved today. He thought that and I agreed, so I just made that decision.”

Joe Lolley’s spell on sidelines extended

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley is yet to recover from a recurring knee problem which will now keep him out until the new year.

The 29-year-old has missed his side’s last four league games. His last outing came as a substitute against West Brom in late November.

After Forest’s Boxing Day defeat against Middlesbrough, Steve Cooper gave an update on Lolley’s situation.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “He’s had a recurrence of a tendon injury in his knee, so he’s not ready.

“It’s a bit inconclusive how long he will be out for, but it’s certainly going to be a couple of weeks, I think.

“It’s not good news. But injured players are not my focus; the ones who are in the squad and are available are.

That will always be my way, to focus on the players who can play in the next game, because they are the ones who can make a difference.”

READ MORE: Everton plotting transfer for ‘unbelievable’ £20million youngster