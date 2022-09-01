Nottingham Forest have plan for Championship winger, as they close in on Rennes star to make it 21 signings

Nottingham Forest are close to signing Loic Bade from Rennes and signing highly-rated Blackpool winger Josh Bowler, according to reports.

Forest wrapped up their 19th signing of a hectic and unprecedented summer with the capture of Willy Boly earlier on deadline day. The defender has arrived from Wolves on a two-year deal.

And Forest boss Steve Cooper admitted there were likely to be more on their way.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Cooper referenced a “unique transfer window” with a couple more signings likely.

“Things are going on and it can be a little bit of a scramble on deadline day, not just for us, for any club, but we are certainly trying to do a few things,” he said.

“Some might come off, none of it might come off, so we will wait and see, but we are trying that is for sure.

“If it is, it is only going to be a couple (of signings),” he told a press conference.

But former England youth team coach Cooper looks all set to get another two players on board to take the summer haul to an amazing 21 new signings.

Centre-back Bade is heading to Nottingham to sign on a loan deal, with an option to buy. Fabrizio Romano claims the buy option will be set at £12m.

Bowler set for Greece loan

Forest are believed to have beaten Southampton to the signing of the 22-year-old, who only arrived last summer from Lens.

He has played 22 times in all competitions for the Ligue 1 club, scoring once and providing two assists.

And if Bade becomes the 20th man in at the City Ground, then Bowler will be 21.

Romano states Forest are closing in on the Seasiders’ star, who is heading to Nottingham for a medical.

The Premier League club are understood to be paying a fee of around £5m for Bowler. Sky Sports insist the initial fee for the winger is just £2m, but Forest plan to loan the player out.

The 23-year-old is expected to be loaned to Olympiakos for the season. He has two goals from seven appearances this season from a number of positions across the frontline.