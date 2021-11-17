Nottingham Forest looking to land Tottenham’s rising star in January

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Tottenham youngster Jamie Bowden in the January transfer window, per a report.

The midfielder is currently on a season-long loan deal at Oldham. Featuring 11 times for the Latics this campaign, he’s scored once. It was a goal to remember for Bowden, rifling one into the top corner against Exeter. The Spurs academy graduate is well thought of at the North London club, meaning a move could be tricky for Forest.

According to Football Insider, Steve Cooper’s side are hoping to secure a deal to bring the 20-year-old to the City Ground.

The central midfielder boasts a fantastic range of passing and a keen eye for goal.

Speaking about his playing style to The Oldham Times, Bowden said: “I’m a player that likes to get on the ball and pass the ball, look forward at strikers and get into the box.

“I think the strikers will like playing with me because I do like to get the ball to them as quickly as possible and dictate play and try to score goals as well.

“The part I’m looking forward to the most is in the 80th minute when you need someone to do something I think I can be that person.”

Bowden’s contract expires at the end of the 2021/22 season. The Reds could be eyeing up a cut-price deal for the Englishman.

Jordan Gabriel happy he left Forest

Former defender Jordan Gabriel has stated he has no regrets about leaving Nottingham Forest.

The right-back signed for Blackpool on transfer deadline day in the summer and has been a key figure in Neil Critchley’s side. Starting their last five league games, the Tangerines are just one point off the play-off places.

Sitting in 10th, Gabriel’s side have won seven of their past 12 Championship games. The 23-year-old went on loan to the seaside club last season before returning to the City Ground.

Speaking to The Gazette, he said: “I love it here.

“It was a big decision to make the move, but it was just one of those things.

“I’ve just got to dig in and create a future for myself and the team as well. It’s massive.”

A key reason why Gabriel is enjoying his time so much at Bloomfield Road is down to the fans.

“It helps having that bond with the fans, because it gives me that confidence and belief to express myself on the pitch,” added Gabriel.

“Whether it’s home or away, they are the best fans in the league; 100 per cent. No matter where we go, they always outsing the other fans.

“It’s massive for us.”

