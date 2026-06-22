Nottingham Forest are keen on Lucas Bergvall and Arne Engels as options to replace Elliot Anderson

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall has informed the club of his desire to explore opportunities elsewhere, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Nottingham Forest are showing concrete interest in the young Swede, with early ‘talks’ held over a potential deal.

The 20-year-old, who joined Spurs from Djurgarden in 2024, is understood to be weighing up his future amid limited playing time under head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Sources close to the situation indicate Bergvall also has serious interest from clubs in Germany and Italy, where his technical profile is highly regarded.

Despite making 78 appearances across two seasons for Tottenham, the midfielder is said to be eager for regular first-team football to continue his development at this crucial stage of his career.

As they anticipate a big-money Elliot Anderson exit, with Manchester City still pushing hard to bring him to the Etihad, Forest want to sign multiple new midfielders.

Celtic star Arne Engels, who Forest saw multiple bids rejected for in January, remains on the club’s radar, though they now face competition from Crystal Palace for his signature.

Bergvall is now on Forest’s shortlist, too, and we understand he is viewed as an excellent option for the present and the future.

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De Zerbi is believed to have concerns over certain aspects of Bergvall’s game, particularly his defensive positioning and physicality in midfield battles.

The Italian tactician views the Swede as more suited to a rotational role next season, which has prompted Bergvall to look at options and Tottenham to listen to offers.

It is understood Spurs are open to a permanent sale this summer, provided the valuation is met.

The news comes as Tottenham accelerate plans to strengthen their central midfield. The club are working on deals for two new additions, with West Hams Matheus Fernandes and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali emerging as key targets.

The recruitment team are keen to add experience and dynamism to the engine room as they look to challenge for a top six finish next season.

Bergvall’s potential departure would represent a sensible decision for all parties.

While Spurs invested significantly in the youngster, his lack of consistent minutes has clearly frustrated him. A move away could allow him to flourish elsewhere, while freeing up funds and squad space for De Zerbi’s preferred profile of midfielder.

Forest, meanwhile, see Bergvall as an exciting long-term prospect who could add creativity to their midfield.

Talks are said to be at an early stage, but Forest’s willingness to offer guaranteed minutes makes them an attractive option. Other clubs are monitoring the situation closely.

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Eight-club race ignites for Spurs maestro

Forest are not alone in chasing Bergvall, however.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier today how Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli are keeping a very close eye on his situation.

From the Premier League, Chelsea and Aston Villa are also understood to have made enquiries, though no formal moves have been made at this stage.

With this in mind, Forest will have to move quickly if they are to win the race for Bergvall.

His signing directly ties to Anderson’s exit, though, so a bid for Bergvall may not materialise until the England star’s future is fully resolved.

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