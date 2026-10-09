Nottingham Forest take most forceful of stances amid claims Man Utd will bid for elite star – Exclusive

Murillo, seen here next to Morgan Gibbs-White, has been linked with Manchester United in recent times

Nottingham Forest are braced for renewed interest in Murillo this winter amid reports earlier this week that the Brazilian now features prominently on Manchester United’s wishlist, though sources close to the club insist any January departure would take an ‘exceptional offer’ and remains highly unlikely.

The Brazilian centre-back has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable defenders since arriving from Corinthians in 2023, making 117 appearances across his three full seasons to date and becoming a mainstay of their defence.

Now 24, the once-capped Brazil international signed a fresh contract at the City Ground in May that runs until 2030, a deal that has strengthened Forest’s hand and removed any immediate need to sell.

Club officials are understood to view him as central to their plans under the current regime, and the message from the City Ground is that a mid-season deal is categorically not on their radar.

However, that stance has not stopped several sides from placing Murillo on shortlists as they look to reinforce their back lines.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both long-term admirers – the former as they potentially consider life after defensive lynchpin Virgil van Dijk – while Manchester United are all understood to hold genuine admiration for a player who combines pace, left-footed distribution and aerial presence.

Of those, United are regarded as the most eager to add defensive options in January, having tracked him extensively in previous windows and continuing to assess him as part of longer-term planning at the back.

Indeed, strong reports earlier this week claimed the defender was one of five names placed on INEOS’s shortlist as the club looked to revitalise a defence that has become all too familiar and a little bit stale…

Forest take strong stance on Murillo future

Indeed, with the Red Devils having kicked off the season’s opener with a back four of Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw – the same names that had featured regularly in the Erik ten Hag era – questions have been asked if those players in situ have just become too comfortable.

To that end, it was reported earlier this year that Martinez is one such player playing for his future at Old Trafford and he would be one of the most vulnerable were INEOS to make a concrete move for Murillo.

However, they are far from alone in expressing an interest in the powerful Forest defender.

Liverpool’s interest is linked to succession planning in central defence, while Chelsea have monitored him for some time as they reshape their squad.

Even so, sources stress that prising him away will be very difficult.

Forest, and their no-nonsense owner Evangelos Marinakis, are known to drive a hard bargain, a reputation reinforced by their handling of Morgan Gibbs-White in recent times.

The Forest skipper attracted serious bids and came close to leaving in previous summers, yet the club held firm and kept him at the City Ground.

In a recent update, it was claimed Gibbs-White has now reached a firm decision over a future move to long-time suitors Tottenham Hotspur.

A similar approach is expected with Murillo. Valuations are in the region of £70 million to £80 million (up to €94m, $106m), matching current market values for young elite centre backs, and there is little appetite to negotiate below that number.

Interested teams may have to wait until the summer before Forest even consider formal talks, and even then only if a bid meets their elevated demands. For now, Murillo remains one of the division’s most coveted defenders but also one of the hardest to get.

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