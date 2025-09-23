Al-Ittihad star Roger Fernandes is generating serious transfer interest despite only making the switch to Saudi in the summer, with Nottingham Forest among the talented teenager’s suitors, TEAMtalk understands.

In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, few stories capture the imagination quite like that of 19-year-old Fernandes, who joined the Saudi Pro League giants from Portuguese outfit SC Braga in September 2025 for €34.5m (£30m, $41m).

The young sensation is already turning heads across Europe. Despite his brief stint in the Middle East, Fernandes is being closely monitored by multiple Premier League clubs and has sparked significant interest from LaLiga sides, positioning him as one of the most promising talents in the global game.

Fernandes’s move to Al-Ittihad came after a summer of speculation in 2025, where several European teams attempted to secure his signature but failed to finalize deals.

TEAMtalk sources indicate that Nottingham Forest were among those keen suitors, drawn to his explosive pace, technical flair, and goal-scoring instincts honed during his time at Braga.

At just 19, Fernandes has already demonstrated maturity beyond his years, contributing key assists and goals in his early appearances for Al-Ittihad’s reserve side. His ability to adapt quickly to new environments has only amplified his appeal, with scouts praising his versatility as a winger or central striker.

Nottingham Forest face serious competition for exciting winger

Premier League interest remains particularly strong, with clubs viewing him as a long-term investment capable of thriving in England’s high-intensity football.

Forest, in particular, under new manager Ange Postecoglou, continue their “constant observation,” according to sources, seeing Fernandes as a potential boost to their attacking options amid their push for European qualification.

Meanwhile, La Liga teams are circling, enticed by his Iberian roots and the prospect of integrating him into Spain’s technically demanding leagues. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been mentioned in whispers, though no formal approaches yet.

What sets Fernandes apart is his raw potential. Standing at a mere 5ft 5in with blistering speed, he combines physicality with finesse, drawing comparisons to emerging stars like Lamine Yamal.

His journey from Braga’s youth academy to Saudi stardom underscores a modern transfer narrative: big-money moves to emerging leagues as stepping stones.

Yet, with his contract at Al-Ittihad running giving him life changing money, like most top players out there, it is seen as a temporary step in their career.

As the January transfer window approaches, Fernandes’s name is likely to dominate headlines.

Clubs across Europe are betting on his trajectory to superstardom, and if his early form is any indication, they might be right. For now, Al-Ittihad fans relish their new gem, but the pull of Europe’s elite could soon test his loyalty. In a sport where talent rises fast, Fernandes embodies the next generation ready to shine.

