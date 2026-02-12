Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has taken full control of the club’s managerial search and is pushing hard to have a new boss in place before next week’s Europa League showdown with Fenerbahce, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

We revealed ahead of the Wolverhampton Wanderers clash that Marinakis’ patience with Sean Dyche had all but evaporated, and Wednesday’s goalless draw was the final straw as he removed the former Everton man after the game. Forest remain locked in a relegation fight, sitting just three points above the drop zone, and the Greek supremo is now moving with urgency.

We can confirm that Marinakis has already spoken to a wide range of candidates, though his top target – Fulham manager Marco Silva – is increasingly viewed as unattainable. Sources close to the situation describe Forest’s chances of prising Silva from Craven Cottage as “slim to none” at this stage.

That reality has pushed other names to the forefront, and Vitor Pereira is emerging as one of the leading contenders. Pereira, who kept Wolves up before departing Molineux in November, has already held preliminary discussions and is confident of landing the job. His camp was contacted last week, and the Portuguese coach is understood to be open to a Premier League return.

Another figure firmly in the mix is Javi Gracia, the former Watford and Leeds United boss. Gracia, who walked out of Vicarage Road earlier this month, has experience navigating relegation battles and is seen as a pragmatic, steadying option.

But the shortlist doesn’t end there. We can reveal that Marinakis is also considering a number of former Olympiakos managers, all of whom are currently available.

That group includes ex‑Portugal boss Paulo Bento, Spaniards Diego Martinez, Michel, and Oscar Garcia, the former Watford manager now coaching Jong Ajax.

And the list continues to grow. Names such as Ivan Juric, Igor Tudor, and Slaven Bilic have all been put forward in recent days, giving Marinakis no shortage of options as he weighs up the club’s future.

What is clear is that Forest want clarity, and quickly. With a European knockout tie looming and Premier League survival on the line, Marinakis is determined to act decisively.

The next week could define Forest’s season.

Three reasons for Dyche sack emerge

The three reasons why Marinakis fired Dyche emerged early on Thursday morning.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Marinakis was concerned by recent results, the downward spiral in performances and fears over a growing disconnect with the players.

There could be yet more drama at the City Ground as speculation surrounding star midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White grows.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reported on Tuesday that Aston Villa are showing keen interest in the Forest playmaker.

Villa have identified Gibbs-White as a potential replacement for Morgan Rogers, who is picking up strong interest himself.