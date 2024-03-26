Revealed: Nott’m Forest’s failed approach for former Chelsea manager as relegation fears grow

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri rejected a sensational offer to replace Nuno Espirito Santo as Nottingham Forest boss earlier this month, it has been claimed.

Sarri resigned from his role as Lazio boss on March 13 after a run of five defeats in six games saw the Rome-based club slip to ninth in Serie A and eliminated from the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

The 65-year-old’s departure came five days before Nottingham Forest were hit with a four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, dropping the club into the relegation zone.

Forest lodged an appeal against the verdict on Monday, having been left “extremely disappointed” with the decision.

And it has emerged that the Midlands club turned to Sarri in a desperate attempt to salvage their season, but were knocked back by the ex-Napoli and Juventus coach.

Maurizio Sarri declines Nottingham Forest approach?

A report by Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has claimed that Sarri received a telephone call from Nottingham Forest just a couple of days after leaving Lazio with the offer of a three-year contract and the promise of a substantial transfer budget in the summer if he managed to steer the club to Premier League safety.

Sarri reportedly declined, however, on the basis that he wants to take some time out of the game to recharge his batteries before returning to the dugout next season.

The claims are unlikely to bring reassurance to former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur boss Espirito Santo, who became Forest’s second manager of the season after replacing Steve Cooper in December.

Despite an encouraging start in the job, which saw Forest beat Newcastle United and Manchester United in consecutive games over the busy festive period, Espirito Santo has struggled to ease relegation fears at the City Ground.

Forest have won just one of their nine league games to date in 2024 – a 2-0 victory over West Ham United on February 17 – recording six losses to leave their hopes of Premier League survival in severe jeopardy.

The club sit a point behind relegation rivals Luton Town, having played out a 1-1 draw with the Hatters at Kenilworth Road in their final game before the current international break.

Forest are due to host Crystal Palace in their next league game on March 30, with Espirito Santo’s side still to face Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea in their final nine matches.

