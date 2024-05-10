Nottingham Forest name their price as Tottenham, Newcastle line up moves for star man

Tottenham and Newcastle are both big fans of Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest have endured a difficult season and still aren’t safe from relegation after being deducted four points for a breach of the Premier League’s financial rules.

Morgan Gibbs-White has enjoyed an excellent campaign though and his form has caught the attention of Tottenham and Newcastle, per reports.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has made 35 Premier League appearances this season, contributing five goals and making eight assists in the process.

If the Tricky Trees do survive the drop Gibbs-White deserves an enormous amount of credit. Now, it seems he could get the opportunity to move in the summer.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, both Tottenham and Newcastle are big admirers of the former Wolves man.

Nottingham Forest would, understandably, prefer to keep hold of Gibbs-White for as long as possible, but may find it difficult to turn down a sizeable offer.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have now informed the player’s suitors how much they must pay to lure him away from the City Ground.

EURO PAPER TALK: Liverpool tease Barcelona with minimum Darwin Nunez asking price; Milan looking to poach £26m Tottenham man

Nottingham Forest slap ‘huge’ price tag on Gibbs-White

According to Football Insider, Forest have slapped an ‘increased £60m price tag’ on Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of the summer window.

It’s claimed that there will be ‘massive’ interest in the attacking midfielder in the coming weeks and a ‘huge’ fee is needed to secure his signature.

Gibbs-White is described as the Tricky Trees’ ‘most sellable asset’ and with financial problems still looming at the City Ground, they could lose more than one key player in the coming weeks.

The report adds that the player could look to join a higher-profile club in order to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s England team.

Tottenham are looking to sign a new midfielder who can provide competition for James Maddison in the number 10 position.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is Ange Postecoglou’s top target but he is also a fan of Gibbs-White, so could turn to him as an alternative.

Newcastle are keen to bounce back from a somewhat disappointing campaign and adding Gibbs-White to Eddie Howe’s squad would come as a huge boost.

Like Forest, they are working hard to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and will likely have to sell players before bringing in any big-money signings.

It will be interesting to see if either Tottenham or Newcastle are willing to pay Gibbs-White’s £60m price tag.

However, if the unthinkable happens and Forest are relegated, they may be forced to reduce their demands.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham talks advancing to sign classy £60m midfielder who could transform Postecoglou’s engine room