Nottingham Forest are attempting to capitalise on Inter Milan’s collapse in their pursuit of Anan Khalaili, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Premier League club have already opened talks over a deal for the highly rated Union Saint-Gilloise star.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Forest have made their move after Inter were forced to pull out of an agreed deal for the versatile Israel international.

Inter had reached an agreement worth €30million (£25.7m) with Union SG earlier this month, comprising an initial €25m (£21.5m) fee plus a further €5m in add-ons, and Khalaili had successfully completed the club’s own medical examinations.

However, the transfer was halted after the mandatory cardiac screening, mandated by Italian law, raised concerns, leading the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) to refuse the certification needed to complete the move.

Despite the setback, TEAMtalk understands there is no expectation that Khalaili will remain in Belgium for the long term. The 21-year-old has made no secret of his frustration at how the deal collapsed.

“I feel good, I feel healthy, I feel perfect. I am ready to play and to train hard, give my best, 100 per cent,” he said following the breakdown of the transfer.

“I played 99 games in the last two years, and I played almost 90 minutes every game. I feel very good, I feel top!”

Nottingham Forest intwined with Inter Milan

Now, Forest have emerged as the club making the strongest push.

TEAMtalk can reveal they have already seen an opening offer worth €20m (£17m) rejected by Union SG, but negotiations remain ongoing as the Belgian club seek a package much closer to the €25m guaranteed by Inter before that move fell apart.

READ MORE: Nottingham Forest transfers: Glasner pushing hard to secure Feyenoord raid as new £25.6m demand comes to light

Khalaili’s versatility remains a major attraction.

Comfortable operating at left-back, wing-back or further forward on the flank, the Israel international is viewed by Forest as a player capable of strengthening multiple areas of Oliver Glasner’s squad.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Aston Villa, Brighton, Everton and Leeds United had all monitored Khalaili closely, but Forest are now leading the race after moving quickly once Inter’s deal collapsed.

Meanwhile, Inter have already turned their attention elsewhere.

TEAMtalk understands the Serie A champions are now looking closely at BlueCo-owned Strasbourg defender Guela Doue as they continue their defensive rebuild.

Coincidentally, Inter also made enquiries over Forest winger Dan Ndoye. However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Ndoye is considered an important part of Glasner’s plans, and Forest have made it clear they are not looking to sanction his departure this summer.

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