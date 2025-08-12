Yunus Musah has been the subject of a bid from Nottingham Forest

AC Milan and Nottingham Forest are continuing talks over Yunus Musah, after the Premier League side made their first official offer during the latest round of negotiations, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Forest have proposed a €30million (£25.9m) package, including bonuses, for the USA midfielder.

The Rossoneri had previously indicated they were ready to consider bids starting from €25m (£21.6m) plus add-ons. However, with interest from coach Massimiliano Allegri and Musah’s importance to the squad, AC Milan are now holding out for closer to €30m plus bonuses – potentially reaching €35m (£30.2m) in total.

On the player’s side, Musah has already agreed personal terms in principle with Nottingham Forest, on a contract until 2030.

The American midfielder had also reached a personal agreement with Napoli last month, but the move was blocked after Milan reassessed their stance. Musah is now open to the idea of playing in the Premier League.

Everything will now depend on the clubs finding common ground. Another meeting between AC Milan and Forest is expected in the coming days, as the English side is evaluating the possibility of slightly increasing their bid.

The feeling around the deal is that Forest are genuinely interested and may make the extra effort to meet AC Milan’s updated demands, though no final decision has yet been taken.

Nottingham Forest round-up: Tsimikas contact revealed

It has been revealed that Forest made contact with Liverpool about the prospective signing of left-back Kostas Tsimikas earlier in the summer.

It has since been stated that they are ‘highly interested’ in him, which suggests they are still in the mix.

Forest are also advancing on the signing of another Premier League player, with a full agreement on the way for Manchester City man James McAtee.

He’s said to want the move to Forest, after fielding offers from other clubs, having agreed to join.

