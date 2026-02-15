Marinakis charges Vitor Pereira with fixing major Dyche problem as Nott’m Forest announce new boss appointment

Vitor Pereira has been confirmed as the new Nottingham Forest head coach, following owner Evangelos Marinakis’ decision to sack Sean Dyche earlier in the week, and has been given an immediate brief to fix a major issue at the City Ground.

Forest were in a rush to get a new man at the helm ahead of Thursday’s crucial Europa League knockout play-off first leg away to Fenerbahce, as they decided on the former Wolves chief.

The 57-year-old was previously employed by Marinakis at Olympiakos, where he won the league and cup double with the Greek side in 2015.

Pereira, who has become Forest’s fourth head coach of the season, has signed an 18-month contract at the City Ground and replaces Dyche after he was shown the door following the 0-0 draw with Wolves on Wednesday evening.

The Portuguese head coach kept Wolves up last season after being appointed in December 2024. However, he was sacked following a shocking start to the current campaign.

It’s reported that Marinakis has been left frustrated with the club’s inability to make the most of the attacking talent he has assembled, while being dragged into the relegation scrap hasn’t helped.

Pereira is very much viewed as a coach who can bring the best out of the Forest forward line, with the City Ground outfit having scored just 25 goals in their 26 Premier League outings so far.

He will be joined by coaching staff Filipe Jorge Monteiro Almeida (Assistant Coach), Luis Miguel Moreira Da Silva (Assistant Coach), Bruno Filipe Araujo De Moura (Head of Physical Performance and Opposition Analysis), and Pedro Simao Capela Silva Lopes (Opposition Analyst).

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Nott’m Forest news: Duo battling for Murillo; Anderson exit latest

Murillo is preparing to leave Forest this summer, and the level of interest in the Brazilian defender is already “strong and serious”, we understand, with two teams leading the race for his signature.

Elsewhere, as Man Utd consider midfielders such as Sandro Tonali and Adam Wharton to add to their squad at Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, Manchester City have now become the ‘favourites’ for Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, according to a transfer journalist.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are considering a surprise reunion with Omari Hutchinson, with a report detailing the circumstances that could lead to his exit from Forest.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.