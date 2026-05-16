Nottingham Forest are increasingly confident captain Morgan Gibbs-White will remain at the City Ground this summer despite growing interest from several top clubs and the likely departure of Elliot Anderson, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Forest are preparing for a hugely important transfer window as interest intensifies in a number of their standout performers following more impressive campaigns in the Premier League.

England internationals Gibbs-White and Anderson are both attracting serious attention from elite clubs across Europe, but we understand Forest’s internal expectation is that only one of the pair is likely to leave this summer.

Anderson’s future appears increasingly uncertain at best, as it seems inevitable that he will be leaving.

As TEAMtalk have previously reported, Manchester City are now firmly leading the race for the 22-year-old midfielder and are pushing hard to beat Manchester United to his signature.

Sources indicate City view Anderson as one of the Premier League’s outstanding young midfielders and believe he would fit perfectly into Pep Guardiola’s evolving squad rebuild.

Sources indicate a deal in excess of £100million is now viewed as a realistic possibility should formal negotiations accelerate in the coming weeks.

Forest are fully aware of the growing pressure surrounding Anderson’s future and there is acceptance internally that a huge offer from City could become extremely difficult to resist.

However, the situation around Gibbs-White is very different.

Morgan Gibbs-White expected to stay at Nott’m Forest

Despite long-standing admiration from Manchester United and continued interest from several other Premier League sides including Tottenham Hotspur, Forest remain calm over their captain’s future.

TEAMtalk can reveal the club are confident Gibbs-White will not actively push for an exit this summer after committing his long-term future to Forest with a new contract signed last year.

The 26-year-old remains central to Forest’s plans moving forward and the club fully expect him to lead the team into next season regardless of Anderson’s likely departure.

Sources close to Forest state the club’s hierarchy view Gibbs-White not only as one of their most important players on the pitch, but also as a key figure within the dressing room and leadership structure.

Internally, there is a belief that maintaining stability around the captain will become even more important if Anderson departs.

Gibbs-White himself remains highly ambitious and TEAMtalk understands he is still hopeful of securing a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup.

The midfielder is believed to feel regular football and continued responsibility at Forest could strengthen his chances of remaining firmly in Tuchel’s thinking alongside Anderson.

Forest are also aware that Gibbs-White’s contract situation places them in a far stronger negotiating position compared to previous summers.

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While rival clubs continue to monitor developments closely, there is currently no indication the player is looking to force a move away from the City Ground.

TEAMtalk understands Forest’s recruitment plans for the summer are already being shaped around Gibbs-White remaining a central figure in the squad.

The club view him as one of the cornerstones of their long-term project under Evangelos Marinakis and are determined to avoid losing both Anderson and their captain in the same window.

TEAMtalk can also reveal Forest’s hierarchy – alongside senior members of the squad including Gibbs-White and Anderson – have been hugely impressed by the impact of Vitor Pereira since his arrival.

Vitor Pereira in line for new contract

Sources state Pereira’s man-management, tactical clarity and ability to quickly steady the dressing room have gone down extremely well internally.

Forest are now increasingly open to discussing an improved long-term agreement with Pereira despite previously assessing several alternative managerial options ahead of the summer.

As TEAMtalk has reported, Fulham boss Marco Silva remains highly admired within the club’s leadership structure and continues to be viewed as a potential option if circumstances change.

Like Pereira, Silva shares a very close relationship with Forest owner Marinakis dating back to their successful spell together at Olympiakos.

However, Pereira’s work over recent months has significantly strengthened his standing internally and there is now growing optimism he could be rewarded with renewed backing moving forward.

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