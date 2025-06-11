Nottingham Forest are rivalling Sunderland and Leeds United for the signing of Atletico Madrid star Reinildo Mandava, who will be available on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old left-back’s contract with Atletico expires at the end of July, and clubs are positioning themselves to strike and win the race for his signature.

Reinildo will leave Atletico following the FIFA Club World Cup and is already evaluating new opportunities for his next chapter.

TEAMtalk understands that in recent weeks, Reinildo has received approaches from English clubs: Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Leeds.

There is also interest coming from Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Several clubs from both countries have made contact to understand the player’s situation and contract expectations.

Despite this wide interest, Reinildo, who can play as a left-back or left-midfielder, has already turned down at least one offer from a Premier League club.

The proposal did not meet his expectations in terms of both salary and the sporting project, and the race remains open.

Prem trio keen on Atletico Madrid star

Forest are looking to strengthen their options at left-back and bring in a replacement for Alex Moreno, who is only on loan and being linked with moves elsewhere, and competition for Harry Toffolo.

Reinildo would bring valuable experience of European football to the City Ground as they prepare for a Europa Conference League campaign.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are keen to strengthen all over the pitch as they prepare for life in the Premier League, and have identified Reinildo as a target.

As for Leeds, they are preparing for life without left-back Junior Firpo and have earmarked Reinildo as a potential replacement.

Firpo will be out of contract on June 30, and as revealed by TEAMtalk on March 18, Real Betis are keen to sign their former player on a free transfer.

With his experience at the top level and versatility, Reinildo is expected to remain a target for many clubs during the upcoming transfer window.

The Mozambique international’s performances in the Club World Cup could also attract new suitors.

