Nottingham Forest have launched two deadline-day bids as Sean Dyche looks to add to his midfield options, but moves for both of their top targets face major obstacles, though a new offer is understood to be in the works.

The Tricky Trees are looking to fill the void left by Douglas Luiz, with the Brazilian’s loan at the City Ground cut short so he could return to Aston Villa.

The first player in question is Celtic star Arne Engels. Forest submitted an initial bid of £14million for the 22-year-old, but Celtic swiftly rejected it as they are determined not to let him go mid-season.

Forest then increased their offer to £17million, but that too was turned down by the Hoops. Martin O’Neill has made it abundantly clear he does not want to lose Engels at such a pivotal stage of the season.

The Belgian international has notched four goals and two assists in 23 league appearances for Celtic this term and is a key reason why they are still in the fight for the title. The midfielder has become a key component in O’Neill’s plans, and Celtic are standing firm and want to keep him until at least the summer.

However, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has informed us that Forest could return with a THIRD bit for Engels, closer to £20million, as they look to test Celtic’s resolve.

Boro reject Forest bid for leading star

Engels isn’t the only midfield target on Forest’s radar, and Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has reported that they have seen a bid rejected for Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney – one of the Championship’s best players.

“Middlesbrough have rejected an offer this morning from Nottingham Forest for captain Hayden Hackney,” Downie posted on X.

“Boro want Hackney to stay and help lead them to promotion. The 23-year-old has 18 months left on his Riverside deal. Forest also failed with a move for Celtic’s Arne Engels today.”

Hackney has interest from a host of Premier League clubs, but it was always going to be difficult to lure him from Boro as they fight for promotion from the Championship.

The centre-mid has scored four goals and provided six assists for Boro in the league this season. He has always been involved in England’s youth teams, and is widely regarded as one of the country’s most exciting prospects.

However, Forest’s bid rejected, they may be forced to look elsewhere for a deadline day midfielder signing, but time is running out for Dyche and his team.

