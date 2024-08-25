Nottingham Forest have reportedly submitted a third bid for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, who has previously been linked with Tottenham.

Spurs considered a move for the Mexican international but ultimately decided to splash out a club-record fee to lure Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

Forest are now considered the big favourites to sign Gimenez this summer. They have already seen a €25m (£21.2m) bid knocked back by Feyenoord but according to Fabrizio Romano, they’ve just made a fresh proposal.

“Nottingham Forest submit new bid to Feyenoord for Santiago Gimenez,” Romano posted on X.

“The proposal is a €33m (approx. £27.9m) package, add-ons included; it’d be a club-record sale for Feyenoord.

“Gimenez is open to the move but now up to the clubs again.”

Gimenez, 23, has scored an outstanding 53 goals in 90 appearances for Feyenoord since joining the Dutch giants in 2022 and is ready to test himself in the Premier League.

Nketiah snubs Arsenal move despite agreement

Forest have identified Gimenez as an alternative to exit-linked Arsenal man Eddie Nketiah, whose proposed move to the City Ground has now ‘broken down,’ according to David Ornstein.

Ornstein claims that an agreement on a £30m fee was reached between Forest and Arsenal but Nketiah declined the chance to join the Tricky Trees.

Nketiah has been deemed surplus to requirements by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and a transfer is ‘still expected to materialise’ for him before the window closes.

Marseille have previously shown interest in Nketiah but have since signed striker Elye Wahi from Lens and are unlikely to come back in for him.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Everton are also admirers of Nketiah but player sales would be required for the Toffees to be able to afford a deal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is facing an uncertain future at Goodison Park after entering the final 12 months of his deal and if he is sold, that could facilitate an Everton move for Nketiah.

A separate update from Romano has revealed that Crystal Palace have made an approach for Nketiah – and we understand the player’s preference would be to stay in London.

The 25-year-old scored 38 goals for Arsenal across his career and found the net six times in 37 appearances last season. He has been an unused substitute in both of Arsenal’s Premier League fixtures this term.

It will be interesting to see where Nketiah ends up but Forest’s full focus is now on signing Gimenez from Feyenoord.

The Dutch club are reluctant to lose their top talisman but €33m is a good offer, so it may be enough for Forest to sign Gimenez.

If he can replicate the form he’s had in the Netherlands in the Premier League, he could prove to be a game-changing addition for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

