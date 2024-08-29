Nottingham Forest are in for a frantic deadline day as they look to complete a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, per reports.

The Egyptian international is rated highly in Germany and scored an impressive 17 goals across all competitions last season, as well as contributing six assists.

Marmoush, 25, generally plays as a striker but can also feature as a winger on either flank when required.

His pace, versatility and agility have caught the attention of multiple clubs. Tottenham were linked with Marmoush earlier this summer but they decided against a bid for him.

Nottingham Forest are now pushing to get a deal done for Marmoush and according to Bundesliga transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg they’ve already had two bids rejected for him.

Plettenberg claims that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have now submitted a third bid worth between €20m and €25m (£16.8m to £21m) but that falls short of Frankfurt’s valuation.

The German club would prefer to keep Marmoush, who was their top scorer last season, and therefore will only entertain offers in the €30m (£25.2m) range.

Frankfurt signed Marmoush on a free transfer last summer in what has proven to be a fantastic bit of business.

EURO PAPER TALK: Fabrizio Romano offers ‘guarantee’ over Liverpool attacker amid Arsenal links; £10m transfer bargain snubs Spurs switch

Frankfurt rival Nott’m Forest for Roma star

Marmoush could become Forest’s 10th signing of the summer if they increase their bid, but whether they do so still remains to be seen.

Nuno is still keen to bolster other areas of his squad though, and admitted as much following their loss to Newcastle on penalties on Wednesday night.

“It’s all about the profile of the player, it’s not easy but we as a club are working to bring in some players,” the Forest boss said.

“It’s about taking our time and not making any mistakes.”

Forest are also keen to strengthen in the midfield department and Roma centre-mid Edoardo Bove has emerged as a target in recent days.

Everton have also been linked with the 22-year-old but they have opted to move for former Tricky Trees star Orel Mangala instead.

However, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Frankfurt have made a late attempt to hijack Forest’s move for Bove.

He claims that the German side are now ‘ahead’ for Forest in the race for Bove, but the Premier League club aren’t out of it yet.

Frankfurt want to sign Bove on loan and want to include an option to buy in the agreement, whereas Forest are pursuing a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, Forest are also looking to bring in a new goalkeeper and per the Daily Mail, they are considering a shock move for Bournemouth’s Neto.

The Cherries have signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea and therefore, could be open to offloading Neto.

DON’T MISS: 10 big transfers that could still happen before deadline day: Osimhen, Sancho, Chiesa…