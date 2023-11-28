Nottingham Forest prepare January move for Bundesliga’s third top scorer thanks to Brennan Johnson funds

Nottingham Forest have added Wolfsburg striker Jonas Wind to their shortlist of striker targets for the January transfer window, according to a report.

Only Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy have scored more goals in the 2023-24 Bundesliga so far than Wind. Now, a report on Football Insider has revealed that he has caught the attention of Nottingham Forest.

Signing a new centre-forward is an item on Steve Cooper’s wish list for January. There has already been scrutiny on summer signing Divock Origi, while Taiwo Awoniyi is out with a serious injury.

Wind has previously admitted to dreaming of playing for Arsenal one day, but his route into the Premier League could be with Nottingham Forest if they can convince Wolfsburg to let him go.

As things stand, Wolfsburg have Wind under contract until 2026. However, Nottingham Forest might have the funds to tempt them into a sale.

After all, the Premier League side sold Brennan Johnson to Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day in the summer. Because of the timing of that deal, they are having to wait until January to reinvest the funds.

With around £47.5m added to the bank, Nottingham Forest should be able to afford someone like Wind, although it is not yet clear how much of that money he might take up.

Besides, Wind is just one name on the Tricky Trees’ shortlist. Moreover, per the report, they will also be in the market for a winger if an opportunity arises.

Therefore, they will have to spread their budget and allocate funds accordingly as they aim to upgrade their attack.

Nottingham Forest ready to add to attack again

Since their long-awaited return to the Premier League at the start of last season, Nottingham Forest have invested heavily in their squad, but their forward line is still evolving.

Johnson’s departure was a success story for their setup but has also left a void in their attack, which they might be able to react to in the next transfer window.

If Wind is to become their solution, they would be just the third club of his professional career after his spells with Copenhagen and Wolfsburg.

Since 2020, he has also been a full Denmark international, earning more than 20 caps to date.

