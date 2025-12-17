Nottingham Forest have made further contact with Brighton over a move for midfielder Jack Hinshelwood, sources confirm, as Sean Dyche prepares to wave goodbye to a Tricky Trees star.

The 20-year-old England Under-21 international, who can operate effectively in midfield or at right-back, has long been on Dyche’s radar.

Initial contact in late November highlighted Hinshelwood as a top priority for Forest, who are keen to bolster their squad depth in the engine room and defensive areas during the mid-season market.

Sources indicate that Forest have stepped up their interest in recent days, reaching out again to Brighton’s hierarchy to gauge any potential shift in stance. This renewed approach comes despite earlier indications that Brighton remain resolute in their position: the academy graduate is not for sale.

Brighton view Hinshelwood as one of their most promising homegrown talents and a cornerstone of head coach Fabian Hurzeler’s long-term plans. Tied down to a contract until 2028, the Worthing-born player has expressed his happiness at the Amex Stadium, and club insiders have repeatedly stressed that no January exit is contemplated – even in the face of firm interest from the City Ground.

Hinshelwood’s versatility and maturity have impressed scouts across the Premier League. Despite injury setbacks limiting him to a handful of appearances this season, his impact when fit has been undeniable, including a dramatic late winner against Brentford in November that underscored his match-winning potential.

READ NEXT – Fabrizio Romano names Ruben Amorim’s No 1 target for Man Utd – good news for Nott’m Forest

Hinshelwood eyed by Nott’m Forest as exit beckons

For Forest, the pursuit of Hinshelwood fits Dyche’s strategy of adding energetic, adaptable players who can contribute immediately while offering future upside.

With the Reds pushing for a strong mid-table finish (or better), reinforcements in midfield could prove crucial, especially amid speculation over potential departures in that department.

My colleague, Dean Jones, revealed earlier today that Douglas Luiz is currently unlikely to stay with Forest beyond this season.

The Brazilian is on loan at the City Ground from Juventus, and the deal includes an option to buy set at €25m (£22m, $29.4m). But as it stands, Dyche feels that money would be better spent elsewhere, unless Luiz can win him over.

Hinshelwood could be brought in to fill the void, but prying him away from Brighton appears a tall order.

The south coast club have a track record of holding firm on their prized assets, and all signs point to a polite but firm rejection of any advances.

As the window edges closer, Forest may need to prepare alternatives if their latest enquiries yield the expected response. Watch this space – January promises plenty of intrigue at the City Ground.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.