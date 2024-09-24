‘Outstanding’ Nott’m Forest star wanted by Real Madrid, Barcelona as Man Utd target also eyed

Real Madrid are determined to sign a top new centre-back in the summer of 2025, with Nottingham Forest star Murillo and Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite both on their radar, a report has claimed.

Real Madrid were confident of signing Leny Yoro during the recent summer transfer window as the player signalled his desire to join their ranks. However, Madrid never offered Lille enough money, which gave Man Utd the opportunity to pounce and take the centre-half to Old Trafford.

Madrid lost long-serving defender Nacho in the summer and had identified Yoro as his successor, but Man Utd’s transfer steal means they are still on the hunt for at least one defensive recruit.

The Premier League currently boasts some of the best centre-backs around and Madrid are preparing a big raid.

As per HITC, Los Blancos have started to keep tabs on Murillo’s development at Nottingham Forest recently. Madrid scouts have been very impressed by Murillo’s brilliant form since he joined Forest from Corinthians in an £11m deal in August 2023.

The uncapped Brazilian is an ‘outstanding’ ball-carrier who is also solid defensively and left-footed, traits which are much coveted by elite clubs such as Madrid.

Although, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will face competition for Murillo if they initiate contact with Forest next summer. The report also claims that Barcelona and Bayern Munich are monitoring his situation ahead of making potential bids themselves.

Liverpool and Chelsea have been credited with interest in the 22-year-old too, though he is not a primary target for either Premier League giant at this stage.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal battling Real Madrid for Argentinian sensation, with transfer talks ‘open’

Real Madrid transfers: Murillo, Branthwaite both on shortlist

Madrid are also big fans of Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, setting up a potential battle with Man Utd. The Red Devils signed two new centre-backs over the summer – Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt – but Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains a huge admirer of the Englishman and would love to add him to the Man Utd squad.

Man Utd had multiple offers for Branthwaite rejected in the summer, as Everton held out for £70-75m. As such, Madrid know exactly how much they will need to offer to forge an agreement with the Toffees.

HITC add that Madrid like Arsenal star William Saliba and Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur as well, but both of those players will cost over £100m.

With regards to Murillo, it is hard to see Madrid missing out on his capture. Madrid were burnt by Yoro’s switch to Man Utd and are very unlikely to let such a transfer miss happen again.

Barca and Bayern may also be on Murillo’s trail, but it will be incredibly hard for the player to turn down Madrid if they come calling. After all, such a move will allow Murillo to win regular trophies and play alongside some of the best players in the world such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Forest have managed to tie Murillo down to a contract which runs until June 2028 and would ideally like to see him remain at the City Ground for at least another year.

But Forest will be well aware that joining Madrid is an opportunity Murillo simply cannot turn down. The Reds stand to make a huge profit when the Sao Paulo-born star moves on as he is now worth much more than the £11m fee they originally paid for him.

Madrid are busy trying to unlock world-class signings, and identifying the best young talents who can future-proof their squad.

The serial winners remain in the mix for Bayern playmaker Jamal Musiala, though Manchester City are keen to beat them to his signature.

An alternative to Murillo, should Madrid miss out on the Forest ace, is Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

Other Real Madrid signings out of ‘Big Six’

Real Madrid have made many famous signings from the Premier League before, including world-record swoops for Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) and Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur).

Current captain Luka Modric is another example of a player they bought from Tottenham, who in time became an icon.

But Madrid’s scouts have sometimes lifted players from unexpected clubs, offering the opportunity of a lifetime.

Never before has a Nottingham Forest player gone directly to Real Madrid. Therefore, Murillo would follow in the footsteps of these players by becoming the only player to move from a particular English club to Real Madrid if he was to make the move.

Lassana Diarra (Portsmouth – 2009)

A move from Arsenal to Portsmouth paid dividends for Lassana Diarra, who won the FA Cup with his new club and earned a place in France’s Euro 2008 squad. Next, in January 2009, Real Madrid bought him, starting a spell that would last until 2012 and include over 100 appearances.

Julien Faubert (West Ham – 2009)

West Ham were the club that Julien Faubert represented the most during his career, but his spell there was interrupted by a surprise loan spell to Real Madrid in 2009, during which he made just two appearances.

Thomas Gravesen (Everton – 2005)

Danish midfielder Gravesen believed it was a joke when he was informed Real Madrid wanted to sign him after five seasons with Everton, but it soon came true. He was one shy of a half-century of appearances for Los Blancos when he left after two seasons.

Jonathan Woodgate (Newcastle – 2004)

Unable to play for Real at all in his first season, concerns about Jonathan Woodgate’s injury record were justified. Sadly, the English defender’s dreamlike opportunity was limited to just 14 appearances in his second season before his return to English football.

Laurie Cunningham (West Brom – 1979)

The late Laurie Cunningham joined Real Madrid from West Brom in 1979, scoring 20 goals in 66 appearances for his new club, before his spell came to a conclusion ahead of a loan move to Manchester United.

John Watson (Fulham – 1946)

Real Madrid’s only ever Scottish male player was taken to the club by their English manager of the time, Mike Keeping, but only spent a year there.

READ MORE – Real Madrid’s best non-Galactico signings since 2000: Surprise names head the list