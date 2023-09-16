Remo Freuler takes parting shot at Steve Cooper after deadline-day Nottingham Forest exit

Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler has appeared to criticise Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper after admitting he is not sure what went wrong for him at the City Ground.

Freuler moved to Italian side Bologna on loan on deadline day having spent last season at Forest as one of a plethora of signings after the club secured a Premier League return.

The 31-year-old was a regular under Cooper, making 33 appearances across all competitions as Forest secured their top-flight status.

However, he lost his way towards the end of last season and was not selected for the final six games of the campaign.

And, according to Freuler, he has no idea why was he completely frozen out by Cooper.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport after being unveiled by Bologna, the Swiss star said: “Before he had also given me the captain’s armband. I spoke to him, but he couldn’t tell me what I had done wrong and so we remained halfway.”

Freuler‘s exit was one a number from the City Ground towards the end of the summer window, but the midfielder admitted he wanted out long before that.

He added: “Of course, I hoped that the transfer would be closed sooner.

“I would have liked to come straight away, but I knew I had to be patient because negotiations are always long.”

Forest are back in Premier League action on Monday evening when they take on Burnley at the City Ground.

