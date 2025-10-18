Nottingham Forest have made contact with former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, according to The Athletic, but the Italian legend is said to be keen on replacing Ruben Amorim as the Manchester United boss instead.

Forest are on the hunt for their third manager this season following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou on Saturday. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic manager lost his job as the Forest boss after just 39 days in charge following the team’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the City Ground in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche is widely seen as the main candidate to replace Postecoglou, who had taken over after Nuno was dismissed from his role at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest have already held talks with Dyche, but there is reportedly an issue over the length of the contract.

The Tricky Trees are not putting all their eggs in one basket, with The Athletic reporting that the Premier League club have made ‘contact with Roberto Mancini’ as well.

The reliable David Ornstein has claimed Forest have already ‘spoken’ to the 60-year-old Italian tactician, who led Manchester City to the Premier League title in 2011/12.

Mancini, who won Serie A thrice as manager with Inter Milan and led Italy to Euro 2020 success, is without a managerial role at the moment following his departure from Saudi Arabia in October 2024.

The Telegraph has also reported that Mancini has emerged as a candidate for the Forest managerial role.

Forest were close to finishing in the Premier League top five last season and eventually ended up seventh in the table.

Evangelos Marinakis’s club are third from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with just five points from eight matches.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Forest have also approached Luciano Spalletti, but the 66-year-old manager will not move to the City Ground.

Di Marzio wrote on X at 5:36pm on October 18: “@NFFC, Sean Dyche is the strong candidate. Contacts with Mancini confirmed.

“Spalletti also approached but no possibilities. In these hours the club’s decision.”

Roberto Mancini wants to replace Ruben Amorim at Man Utd

There is no information in The Athletic’s report on whether or not Mancini would take charge of Forest.

The Sun, though, has reported that the Italian legend would be keen on replacing Ruben Amorim as the Man Utd manager.

Even though Man Utd have decided to keep faith in Amorim for now, the Portuguese boss is always under pressure.

The Sun has reported that, despite being a former Man City manager, Mancini ‘has told friends he believes he could be in with a shout if the Red Devils do make a change’.

The Italian tactician is reported to have met INEOS chief and Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe at ‘various social functions’.

