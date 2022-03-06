Nottingham Forest star offers exciting update following Newcastle interest

Nottingham Forest star Ryan Yates has confirmed he is happy to stay at the club, despite interest from within the Premier League.

Yates has been a stand-out performer for the Reds this season, scoring five times from 32 league appearances. His form has attracted attention from clubs inside the top flight, with Newcastle United reportedly monitoring the star in January. However, Forest fans will be delighted with the recent update he has offered on his current stance.

Speaking to NottinghamshireLive, Yates admitted that he wants to stay with the club despite interest from elsewhere.

He said: “I love it here. I want to stay here. But I’m leaving that to the people who sort that out. I’m just focusing on recovering from Friday night.

“It doesn’t sway my attention from anything. It just shows the club are believing in me. That probably gives me more confidence than anything – to keep improving, to prove them right over why they’d want to keep me.”

Yates is currently under contract at The City Ground until 2023. However, Steve Cooper is hopeful that this will be extended in the near future.

The academy graduate has already had some discussions with the club over his future. It is now believed that further talks are being planned for next week.

And following his injury-time equaliser against Sheffield United on Friday night, Cooper told reporters just how important the 24-year-old is to the club.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s just an absolute diamond of a lad. He’ll do anything for the football club and anything for the team,” Cooper said after the game.

Forest defender excited to create history for club

Forest defender Steve Cook has admitted he wants to give back to the fans by achieving promotion with his new club.

Cook joined Forest from Bournemouth in January, and has already featured nine times for Cooper’s side.

Now, the 30-year-old has set his ambitions high by stating he wants to go down in Nottingham Forest’s history.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “We’ve underachieved for a long time now but this is a great opportunity for this group to become big players in Nottingham Forest’s history.

“If that doesn’t inspire you, and get you up for games, then nothing will.

“The older generation of fans have had the good times and this is a chance for us to give something back to them, their kids and grandchildren.

“We’re a huge club, one of the biggest in the country. Walking round the city you can definitely feel that positive vibe and the expectation.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Leicester to rival two clubs for in-form winger as overhaul plans get underway